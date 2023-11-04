Senior Del DiBona saved his best for last, lifting BC High past Braintree in a Division 1 boys’ soccer tournament shootout

“That’s why Del’s in the fifth spot,” said BC High coach Billy Ryan. “We have a lot of confidence in him. That’s why he celebrated. Good for him. Good for the team. We’re fortunate to move on and beat a really tough opponent.”

DiBona was at the center of Saturday’s celebration for the 15th-seeded Eagles after the senior captain delivered the winning penalty kick to the upper right corner, lifting BC High to a 2-1 (5-4 PKs) win over 18th-seeded Braintree in a tight Division 1 first-round matchup at James Cotter Field.

Del DiBona walked slowly towards midfield, hands high in the air, ready to embrace his elated BC High teammates.

Advertisement

DiBona’s winning kick was possible because fellow senior captain Jake McConville dove to his right, stopping Braintree’s first attempt. The two teams traded four makes before DiBona moseyed to the spot and eyed the top corner.

“I was going right corner all the way,” said DiBona, a Catholic Conference All-Star. “I had my spot and I wasn’t going to change my mind. I knew we were in the advantage there, and that credit goes to Jake. He’s the best goalie in the state.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

BC High goaltender Jake McConville makes the key shootout save. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

BC High (11-5-3) advances to the quarterfinals, where it faces the winner of Sunday’s match between No. 2 Needham and No. 31 Lexington.

The Eagles, who were ranked No. 1 in the Globe’s Top 20 in late September, received all they could handle from a talented Wamps side that was tested in the rigorous Bay State Conference.

Braintree (9-5-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Calum McClorey headed home a feed from James Munroe in the 26th minute. Although BC High tied the match right before half on a goal by Tristan White, Braintree never relented and forced overtime behind a pair of spectacular saves late in regulation by goalie Eoin O’Mahony.

Advertisement

“We had some really good chances and we couldn’t put them away,” said Braintree coach Kevin Jameson. “I thought we played well enough to win. The margin of error in the tournament is so small. It’s the difference of one shot.”

After two scoreless overtime periods, BC High relied on its two senior stars to keep the season alive in the tense penalty kick session, with fans packed in the front row of the bleachers, eagerly watching the action unfold.

“This is what high school soccer is all about,” said Ryan. “Lot of respect for Braintree. I’m glad we finished all five in the PK’s and we’re moving on.”

BC High’s Tristan White (left) and Braintree’s Eamonn Maloney challenge for a header. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Attleboro 2, Springfield Central 1 — Billy Badger scored the winner in double overtime to propel the 23rd-seeded Bombardiers (14-1-4) to a preliminary-round win. Badger also assisted on Drew Ribiero’s opening goal.

Division 3 State

Newburyport 2, Hanover 0 — Sean Gasbarro (one goal) and Duncan Coir (goal and assist) contributed for the 15th Clippers (13-4-2) in a first-round win against the Hawks (9-6-4).

St. Mary’s 2, Medway 1 — Senior Nick Miller scored with 20 seconds remaining for the 14th-seeded Spartans (13-2-4), who got a 30-yard snipe from junior Chance Bonfanti in the first half of a first-round win over No. 19 Medway (7-5-7).

Division 5 State

St. John Paul II 4, Brighton 1 — Sophomore Nico Sullivan had three goals and one assist for the No. 12 Lions (9-7-3) over No. 21 Brighton (6-7-3) in the first-round win.

Advertisement

Field hockey

Division 1 State

Bishop Feehan 3, Brookline 0 — Bridgette McGinness, Ava Meehan, and Jordi Higgins all scored for the eighth-seeded Shamrocks (12-5-1) in a first-round victory over the No. 25 Warriors (9-8-2).

Division 2 State

Notre Dame (Hingham) 3, Agawam 0 — Kate Burke struck twice in the second half to lift the 15th-seeded Cougars (10-9-2) to a dominant first-round victory against No. 18 Agawam. Emily Coughlin sealed the win with a goal in the final minute. Notre Dame (Hingham) travels to No. 2 Norwood on Tuesday in the Round of 16.

Division 3 State

Watertown 7, Marlborough 0 — Nola Mackenzie and Molly Driscoll netted two goals apiece to propel the top-seeded Raiders (18-0-0) to the first-round win, the program’s 71st straight victory while extending their national record to 38 consecutive shutouts. Watertown will host No. 17 St. Mary’s in a second-round game Tuesday at 3.