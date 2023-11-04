On a Winchester girls’ soccer team ‘full of heroes,’ freshman Sophie Shapiro is the latest to wear the cape

With just over six minutes to play, Winchester coach Rick Emanuel leaned over to senior captain Carly Blumsack, who trotted back on defense along the sideline.

Freshman Sophie Shapiro got her laces on a bouncing ball in the box, striking a beautiful shot into the back of the net with three minutes to play, lifting the eighth-seeded Red & Black to a dramatic, 1-0, Division 1 first round victory over No. 25 Andover at Knowlton Stadium. In the Round of 16, Winchester (16-2-1) hosts the winner of Sunday’s match between No. 9 Concord-Carlisle and No. 24 Bridgewater-Raynham.

On Saturday, the Red & Black carried the play in a back-and-forth contest, finding success attacking along the wing and working into the middle. Each time, as the tension mounted in a scoreless game, the final pass was intercepted by an adept Andover defense. Nevertheless, the Red & Black stayed unified.

“All of our wins are team wins,” said Blumsack, who was tenacious in the attacking third. “We have super good chemistry with each other and no one’s focused on just themselves, but everyone around them — that’s how we get it done.”

After scoring, Shapiro jumped for joy, encircled by teammates in a moment of both ecstasy and relief.

“I couldn’t breathe for a second,” she said upon realizing the gravity of the moment.

Only allowing 12 goals this season, the Red & Black have relied on their defensive core. Senior captains Reagan Murphy (goaltender) and Amy Kelley (center back) once again put forth a stout effort, allowing just five shots on net.

Sophomore goalkeeper Mikayla DeLuca shined for the Golden Warriors (7-7-5), making nine saves.

“That’s great playoff soccer, where it comes down to one play,” said Emanuel. “It’s two really well matched-up teams and it usually comes down to one play.”

In each of their 16 victories, a different player has stepped up to make the big play for the Red & Black. Shapiro answered the bell in the first round.

“We’ve got a team full of heroes,” said Emanuel.

Central Catholic 3, Shrewsbury 0 — Sarah Tressler starred, scoring twice and adding an assist on a goal by Macy Diagle as the No. 18 Raiders (15-3-1) earned a first-round win.

Division 2 State

Masconomet 5, Somerset Berkley 0 — Maggie Blosser and Amanda Schneider had two goals apiece for the top-seeded Chieftains (16-0-2) against No. 32 Somerset Berkley (11-7-2) in the first round.

Oliver Ames 5, Ludlow 1 — Coach Britt Sellmayer notched his 450th career win and Laney Caroll found the back of the net twice for the 10th-seeded Tigers (14-3-0) in a first-round win over the No. 23 Lions (3-7-9).

