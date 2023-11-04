At least 14 wounded in Russian attacks across Ukraine. European Commission head visits Kyiv.

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian attacks in Ukraine wounded at least 14 civilians over the past day, officials said Saturday, as the president of the European Commission returned to the Ukrainian capital to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yurii Malashko, said nine people were injured in a Russian rocket strike on the village of Zarichne. Overall, 26 cities and settlements in the region came under attack over the past day, he said.

In the Kherson region, five people were injured, said Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin. He said attacks in the region came from artillery, mortars, drones, warplanes and tanks.