Alice McDermott, in ‘Absolution,’ examines the lives of the wives in Vietnam War-era Saigon

In her first encounter, as an undergraduate in the ’70s, with the novel “The Quiet American,” Alice McDermott was struck both by Graham Greene’s then-prescient warning about America’s military presence in Vietnam, and by the lack of complexity of his American women characters.

“He understood the whole problem of American interference in Vietnam,” she says, “but he didn’t get the Women’s Movement. There were young American women in Saigon in 1963. Their lives had to have been interesting.”

The impulse to write her own Vietnam novel came decades later when, during a casual conversation at a Washington party, she heard a woman who’d been to Saigon in the mid-’60s mention Barbie dolls in traditional Vietnamese dresses. This detail sparked an unexpected memory: a playdate on Long Island where McDermott had envied the beautiful ao dai sported by her companion’s doll.

Creating an origin story for these Barbies became the entry point for her latest novel, “Absolution,” which tells the complicated history of two American women who meet in Saigon in 1963. They’re both married to men employed by American entities in Vietnam, and their shared desire to do good for the people of Vietnam leads to unintended consequences, as the American war effort in Southeast Asia does.

Telling the story in first person allowed McDermott to create what she describes as a “call and response” throughout the novel: Tricia, now in her 80s, recounts her time in Saigon to Charlene’s daughter, whose mother’s wealthy social circle Tricia became entwined with in ways she is still trying to understand. McDermott, having lived for many years inside the Beltway, is familiar with the experience of meeting a person in their 70s or 80s who was once on the periphery of major world events.

“I had an intuitive sense,” she says, “that a woman like Tricia wouldn’t tell her story unless prompted, and that once she started talking, she would start saying things she hadn’t intended.” This call and response between the women emphasizes something McDermott sees as essential to absolution: that it involve two parties, one who asks for forgiveness, and one who gives it.

In contrast to Greene’s sidelining of American women in his story of Vietnam in the ‘50s, McDermott’s women have stories “we need to hear,” she says. “Why haven’t we heard them? Because we haven’t asked.”

