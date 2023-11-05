Amy, 14, has a great sense of humor

She is very friendly and social; Amy loves being around others and has positive interactions with peers and adults.

Amy enjoys a variety of activities and spending time in the community, but also enjoys quiet relaxing time at home. Amy loves most typical teenager activities such as shopping, music, and makeup. She enjoys shopping at Five Below and listening to country music.

Amy is enrolled at school for this year and is able to be most successful when provided supports that align with her learning style. She is passionate about writing and journaling. Amy has a number of positive coping skills and is a great advocate for herself. She responds well to active empathetic listening and responses, as well as validation of her emotions and feelings.

Amy’s ideal family would be a two-parent home, where she is the only child or oldest child in the home. She will thrive with a very patient and laid back family that can provide a calm, nurturing, stable home and support her independence, privacy, and social activities as a teenager. Amy would love a home with pets, especially dogs. Amy’s hopes and dreams are to find a forever family that will love her unconditionally.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org. Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.