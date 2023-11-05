Kingston man arrested for allegedly using 3D printer to make guns

Charles Santos, 34, has been charged with unlawful possession of a large-capacity firearm, possessing ammunition without an FID card, and possessing a class E drug, according to a statement posted on Facebook late Saturday night by Kingston police.

A Kingston man was arrested late Saturday afternoon on gun charges after he allegedly illegally possessed various gun parts and made firearms using a 3D printer, according to Kingston police.

Kingston police found a fully operational AR-style rifle, various gun accessories, a 3D printer, 3D-printed gun parts, body armor, steroids, and other evidence, according to officials.

Santos will be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Monday, police said. It was unclear Sunday whether he had hired an attorney to represent him.

Kingston police detectives spent several days investigating potential gun possession by Santos, who is prohibited from possessing firearms because of his history, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Police executed a search warrant Saturday at a home on Howlands Lane and allegedly found an AR-style rifle, various gun accessories, a 3D printer, 3D-printed gun parts, body armor, steroids, and other evidence, the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.