In Rice, state turns to National Guard vet to oversee Massachusetts’ strained shelter system

“One of the things I need to do is provide clear vision, clear direction, and clear priorities on where we need to go,” Rice said then .

The nation’s oldest military organization was in crisis in the spring of 2012. Decades-old rape allegations had resurfaced against Joseph C. Carter, the leader of the Massachusetts National Guard. The Army launched an investigation, the governor put Carter on leave, and his replacement — a major general named L. Scott “Catfish” Rice — declared it was a situation that “rocks us to our core.”

The same will be required of him in his new crisis-made role. Rice, now a retired US Air Force lieutenant general, has been thrust by Governor Maura Healey into the role of managing a system sheltering thousands of homeless families, many of them immigrants whose arrival has, state officials say, pushed the system beyond its limits.

A 40-year veteran of the US Air Force and National Guard, Rice brings a resume steeped in coordinating emergency responses — to debilitating nor’easters, floods, even a terrorist attack. The 65-year-old is a methodical, hands-on organizer, according to former colleagues, friends, and neighbors, with an even-keeled demeanor that perhaps belies his decorated military background.

“He’s not just a hard-ass, tough military guy who barks orders,” said Jeff Glaze, a fellow Southampton resident and Boy Scouts of America leader with Rice, who is slated to take over as president next year of the Scouts’ local Western Massachusetts council. “He has a great ability to talk with people, and understand their issues.”

His extensive bona fides, however, do not include a background in housing policy or experience coordinating long-term shelter for homeless families. He’s now heading a system that has been hobbled in recent months by what advocates and local officials have called a decentralized, often reactionary response to a problem that has no end in sight.

Citing dwindling space and money, Healey said the state will limit the number of families allowed in the system to 7,500 families, and begin pushing families seeking shelter to a newly created waitlist, an unprecedented step in the 40 years since Massachusetts adopted a right-to-shelter mandate for homeless families.

In an interview, Rice declined to say how long Healey has asked him to serve in his $150,000-a-year role; it’s not a question “that’s on the tip of the governor’s tongue or my tongue,” he said. Instead, he said, Healey told him she needed “somebody to be the face of this” and help build partnerships with both local and federal officials.

“I said, ‘Whatever it takes to do this.’ Because I believe in this, I believe in this mission,” said Rice.

He cited former governor Deval Patrick, who appointed him to lead the Mass. National Guard in 2012, as a model. “He wouldn’t have all the answers but he would step right in front of the camera, and say, ‘We’re working on it, we have a good team,’ and he would answer questions. … That’s a model that I follow.”

Shelter providers and homeless advocates on the front lines are granting Rice grace for now; they say they’re hopeful his deep familiarity with crisis response will bring order to an ever-evolving response.

“Generally we wouldn’t necessarily look to militarize a response to homelessness,” said Kelly Turley of the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless. “But he’s got a particular skill set in organizing and coordinating [in the] big picture, being able to execute plans. We are not second-guessing the governor’s choice.”

As director of the Air National Guard for four years, Rice oversaw a complex operation of more than 100,000 Guard members and a $11 billion budget, according to a biography posted by the Roosevelt Group, a lobbying firm where Rice landed after the Pentagon. (A Healey aide said Rice would “not be continuing” his work with the firm while serving as the state’s emergency assistance director.)

In Massachusetts, he previously led the state’s National Guard, including during the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, when the state called up hundreds of Guard members to help man the crime scene, T stations, and checkpoints in what became a locked-down city.

“He’s not a man who delegated,” said Kurt Schwartz, the state’s former emergency management director, who described Rice as a mainstay in his office within the state’s Framingham bunker during emergencies. “If his troops were on the ground, he was on the ground.”

Tackling unfamiliar crises is a common part of the job. The Massachusetts National Guard has done everything from saving people from flooded homes in a nor’easter to driving kids to school during the pandemic. Currently, hundreds of Guard members are helping deliver supplies and coordinate for homeless families in dozens of the state-subsidized hotels that now fall under Rice’s purview.

“He’ll reach beyond what he knows today. And he’ll take it personal,” said Frank Grass, a former US Army general who was chief of the National Guard bureau when Rice was named director of the Air National Guard in 2016. “He’s a collaborator.”

He’s also straight-forward, former colleagues say, tackling problems in a “solution-oriented, not ideological-oriented” way, said Juliette Kayyem, who served as the state’s undersecretary for homeland security when Rice was with the Massachusetts National Guard.

“It’s not without emotion; he’s a very kind person,” Kayyem said. “But it’s without a lot of drama. He’s sort of a no-drama guy.”

Rice assumes command of an issue, however, that has produced no little drama. The influx of migrant families and the strain its put on the state’s emergency shelter system has drawn in state health and housing officials, members of Healey’s budget office, the National Guard, and a web of nonprofit groups, at times creating confusion on the local level about who, in fact, was running the response.

Municipal leaders have said families have often arrived at hotels or motels in their communities with little notice. In the weeks before Rice’s appointment, mayors and town leaders described relying on different people — and oftentimes multiple people — for information.

The situation prompted calls on Beacon Hill to “pivot,” as Representative Bill Driscoll, a Milton Democrat who came to the Legislature with a background in emergency management, wrote to Healey in September.

Rice, it appears, is part of a shift, notably coming from outside the Healey administration. It’s an effort some argue could benefit from military-thinking, too. The state is juggling a finite amount of resources, a growing population to serve, and a wider problem — the arrival of immigrant families — that’s tightly tethered to political decision-making, said former state public safety secretary Andrea Cabral.

“That,” she said, “is a nearly classic military issue.”

“He’s got a 40-plus year career in the military,” she added of Rice, with whom she worked in the Patrick administration. “He’s no ingénue when it comes to understanding the politics and balancing them.”

The Healey administration has begun detailing how the new system will work, including plans to triage families into four separate tiers and potentially limit how much time families can remain in shelter.

But an array of questions remain — and Rice said he intends to be a resource for answers.

“We can’t be every place all the time,” Rice said. Advocates and officials “can reach back and to me. We are going to try to be very much in front of it. Open, honest, and frequent communication is really key.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.