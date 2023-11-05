Man seriously injured in early morning shooting in South Boston

A man was seriously injured after he was shot early Sunday morning in South Boston, according to the Boston police department.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., police responded to a report that a person was shot at 3 Gavin Way, said officer Jason Villanueva, a Boston police spokesperson. The address is part of the Mary Ellen McCormack public housing development, across Columbia Road from Joe Moakley Park.

When police arrived at the shooting scene, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and transported him to a local hospital, according to Villanueva, who did not release the victim’s identity.