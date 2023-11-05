Man shot after allegedly pulling a knife on an employee at Ocean State Job Lot in Brockton

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting Sunday after he allegedly threatened an employee at an Ocean State Job Lot store in Brockton, officials said.
The man was shot after he allegedly pulled a knife on an employee at the store at at 105 Campanelli Industrial Drive around noon, according to a statement from Darren Duarte, a spokesperson for the Brockton Police Department.
The employee who allegedly shot him has been identified by investigators but remains at large, according to Duarte, who did not release the name of either man.
The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. There appears to be no danger to the public at this time, according to Duarte.
An investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending in the case, Duarte said. No further information was immediately available.
