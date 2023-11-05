One person taken to hospital after truck crashes into building in Freetown

One person was taken to a hospital for medical attention after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Freetown on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Around 4 p.m., police were notified that a vehicle had crashed near St. John Neumann Church, according to a statement posted on Facebook by the Freetown Police Department. Upon arrival, police found that a truck had struck a nearby building.
One person, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital. Eversource gas and electric crews and the town building inspector were called to assess the damage to the structure, according to the statement. The vehicle was towed away.
An investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.
