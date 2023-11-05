One person taken to hospital after truck crashes into building in Freetown

One person was taken to a hospital for medical attention after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Freetown on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Around 4 p.m., police were notified that a vehicle had crashed near St. John Neumann Church, according to a statement posted on Facebook by the Freetown Police Department. Upon arrival, police found that a truck had struck a nearby building.

One person, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital. Eversource gas and electric crews and the town building inspector were called to assess the damage to the structure, according to the statement. The vehicle was towed away.