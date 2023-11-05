‘Strong lives here:’ As Lewiston mourns, community gathers to honor victims and support one another

Brush in hand, she swirled a brush across the pumpkin — one fat, healthy stroke of purple paint, then a second, and the boy with floppy blond hair laughed as his project took shape.

LEWISTON, Maine — Mason Nadeau grinned ear-to-ear as his grandmother, Kelly, helped the 5-year-old decorate his pumpkin.

His giggles joined the sounds of other children who enjoyed a pumpkin carving event on an unseasonably warm and gentle late fall day Sunday in Lewiston. It was a hard-won moment of joy in a city that has faced tremendous loss with an uncertain path forward, after 18 people were murdered in the worst mass shooting in the state’s history.

Advertisement

The gathering brought people together to support one another and to pay tribute to the victims, particularly Thomas Ryan Conrad, a US Army veteran who died trying to stop the gunman.

“It’s actually quite emotional; it’s actually wonderful to see everybody get together to do something to support everybody,” said Kelly Nadeau, 61. “But it is still rattling to think that this could have happened in our community.”

On the evening of Oct. 25, Army reservist Robert R. Card II opened fire inside the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and then Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant. Card’s attacks injured 13 people, along with those he killed that night.

Card took his own life, and his body was found inside a storage trailer about two days after the shootings, according to authorities.

Desiree Campbell, 40, knew shooting victim Bob Violette, who taught her now-grown children how to bowl.

“It’s affected the entire community. It’s affected everyone,” she said. “It’s definitely heartbreaking.”

Conrad, 34, a US Army veteran who served in Iraq, was working as a manager at the bowling alley the night Card attacked and died trying to stop him, according to Conrad’s obituary.

Advertisement

Conrad had been planning a jack o’lantern carving event for his young daughter, who loves pumpkins, said Lewiston resident Adam Jordan.

People carved pumpkins while attending a pumpkin carving event Sunday in Lewiston, Maine. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Community members wanted to hold the pumpkin carving so his daughter knew she had Lewiston’s support, and to honor her father’s memory, according to Jordan, who helped organize Sunday’s event, held on Mollison Way, a short distance from Just in Time Recreation.

“We just wanted to show his daughter that the community [is] here on her side,” Jordan said.

The wounds Card inflicted on Lewiston run deep and have left many residents recounting how close they came to disaster.

Jordan, 40, knew Conrad, and said his teenage son works at the bowling alley, typically on Wednesdays. But the boy had requested that night off.

“I’m thanking my lucky stars,” Jordan said.

And Jordan is now trying to help bring Lewiston together.

“I knew everyone that was at the bowling alley,” Jordan said. “I’ve reached out to as many people as I could to say, ‘Hey, I’m here for them.’ "

Tiffiny Stewart, who was Conrad’s aunt, said Sunday’s pumpkin carving gave Conrad’s daughter a chance to relax, to have fun with her cousin.

“Today is a quiet day to reflect,” Stewart said. ”And it just means so much to me that [Conrad] had such good friends that wanted to make sure that this happened. Because Tommy wanted it to happen. I believe he’s smiling, looking down on everybody and just enjoying seeing it come to fruition.”

Advertisement

Community members lined up 827 pumpkins outside of Just in Time Recreation after a community pumping carving event on Sunday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

By Sunday evening, Mollison Way had become a silent, flickering tribute to the victims, and a place of prayer and mourning for the community.

A display of 827 jack o’lanterns lined the roadway near the bowling alley.

Many bore loving tributes.

One, painted with a map of Maine, demarcated Lewiston with a blue heart. A handwritten message left next to another pumpkin read: “A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.”

Nearby were signs carrying messages like, “Strong lives here.”

Zoey Levesque, 10, was injured in the shooting, grazed in the leg when Card opened fire in the bowling alley. Seeing so many friends and neighbors come together Sunday in the wake of the attacks meant a lot to her, she said.

“I love it; I’m happy that they decided to do this event, and I’m happy that it went on,” she said.

Her mother, Meghan Hutchinson, 32, who was with Zoey in the bowling alley when the shooting happened, said she and others have tried to make sense of what happened. But it’s impossible, she said, to make sense of something so horrible.

Instead, people are trying to find ways to heal, she said. Occasions like the event on Sunday are a chance to get together, she said, and share in a sense of community.

“Just so people know they’re not alone,” Hutchinson said. “People just need that sense of being together in such a tragic time.”

Advertisement

Erin Clark of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Clark Burgess, 7, was spun around by Cameron Markley while attending Sunday's pumpkin carving event in Lewiston. Erin Clark/Globe Staff





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.