Worcester police investigate fatal shooting of 29-year-old man

Officers found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound lying in front of a building, police said.

Around 1:18 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call reporting gunshots in the Grand Street area, according to a statement posted on the Worcester Police Department’s website.

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot in Worcester early Sunday morning, according to Worcester police.

Officers provided medical aid before the victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

No further information was immediately released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Worcester police at (508) 799-8651 or send anonymous texts to 274637 TIPWPD or anonymous web-based messages at worcesterma.gov/police.

