Subsidized housing residents need better internet

Massachusetts has an opportunity to address the problem with $400 million in one-time federal money from infrastructure and COVID recovery bills that is available for broadband and digital equity projects. There are promising pilot programs ongoing through the state-created Massachusetts Broadband Institute, which is seeking to expand programs statewide. State leaders should take this opportunity to determine how to best use the federal money to replicate programs that work and to expand internet access in subsidized housing developments through investments in infrastructure, affordability, and education. There may also be ways to streamline state bureaucracy, by creating a telecom-focused public procurement process for public housing authorities, or to use state resources to bulk buy services.

In today’s world, internet is vital. Internet access allows someone to take a class, apply for a job, work, shop, connect with family, or see a doctor. Yet for too many lower-income families, internet access is a challenge. While a lack of connectivity is often viewed as a rural issue, it is also an urban one. Residents of public housing and other income-restricted housing complexes in particular often lack access to affordable, fast internet.

Advertisement

According to census figures, about 10 percent of the 2.7 million households in Massachusetts do not have a broadband internet subscription. Homes without internet service are mostly low income, according to a recent report by the MassINC think tank and the business-backed Massachusetts Competitive Partnership. National research suggests that one-third of people living in public housing lack internet access.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Several factors contribute to the dearth of service. Many public housing buildings were built before the internet and are hard to wire for modern connections. A lack of money and a cumbersome public procurement process can make it hard for managers of subsidized housing to buy the hardware needed to operate building-wide internet.

Advertisement

Even for those buildings that are wired, there may be higher prices as a result of a lack of competition among service providers. Some buildings lack utility corridors that can handle wiring for more than one provider, some building owners enter contracts with a single provider, and private internet service providers may see little opportunities for profit in lower-income areas.

MassINC research director Ben Forman said because privately managed subsidized buildings have waiting lists, there is no incentive for landlords to invest in amenities. “Where landlords have waiting lists a mile long, they don’t care if the cables in the buildings create a quality service or whether residents can afford to buy the service,” Forman said.

A 2022 report by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council surveyed residents in the lower-income cities of Revere, Chelsea, and Everett and found that 70 percent canceled an internet subscription because it was too expensive. On average, 15 percent of residents in those communities lacked internet access at home, and that number jumped to more than 30 percent in each community, with a high of 42 percent in Chelsea, among households earning $20,000 or less per year. Monthly internet subscription costs start around $30.

Similarly, the Boston Housing Authority in 2020 surveyed 700 public housing residents and found that 25 percent lacked internet, with the highest need among seniors and Spanish speakers. Cost was the biggest barrier.

Joel Wool, Boston Housing Authority’s deputy administrator for sustainability and capital transformation, said the barriers residents face are financial, infrastructural, and educational. Under state law, a public housing authority bidding for an internet contract must have separate procurement processes for design, equipment purchase, installation, and service provision, a cumbersome process that slows broadband projects down. Residents may lack devices, technological skills, or language skills.

Advertisement

The Boston Housing Authority has since wired common areas and tenant association offices for internet access in 17 of 50 buildings, installed computers, partnered with Boston Public Library to give residents 6,000 laptops and 3,000 routers, and hired nonprofits to teach computer classes.

Federal dollars are starting to have an impact. The Massachusetts Broadband Institute gave the Metropolitan Area Planning Council $550,000 for pilot programs to provide free Wi-Fi to subsidized housing residents in Chelsea, Revere, and Quincy.

On Wednesday, the Revere Housing Authority announced its program providing free Wi-Fi to 100 families in two developments. The Chelsea Housing Authority next month will begin providing internet to 128 family apartments, and Quincy’s program will cover 274 units for seniors and disabled people. MAPC pays for the equipment and one year of operations, after which the cities will pick up ongoing costs of around $30 to $40 per household. MAPC recently received a $5.6 million grant to expand free Wi-Fi programs statewide to an estimated 2,400 units.

Matthew Frank, supportive services manager at the Chelsea Housing Authority, said the authority saw the magnitude of the problem during the pandemic, when residents struggled to attend housing authority hearings and meetings virtually. “For us, it’s an infrastructure barrier. We only have so much money to maintain and upgrade, and we can’t put that into Wi-Fi if we have to fix that elevator or there’s a leak in the roof,” Frank said.

Advertisement

MassINC estimates it would cost $160 million to connect all subsidized housing residents to the internet, plus $10 million annually in operating costs. Even without spending the full amount, there is an opportunity for a statewide effort to determine where targeted investments could make the biggest differences, and where partnerships between cities, state government, housing providers, and nonprofits could work.

The Massachusetts Broadband Institute has long focused on connecting rural homes to the internet. Its pivot to focus on urban housing is essential. Programs to sign residents up for federally discounted internet service, offer consulting services to communities, and directly invest in wiring affordable housing buildings are all worthwhile.

There is a public good in ensuring that residents who most need internet access to help them climb the economic ladder have that opportunity.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.