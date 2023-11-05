For Ukraine, for the world order, the stakes couldn’t be higher

Kudos to Boštjan Videmšek and Oleksandra Matviichuk for a clear perspective on what is at stake in Ukraine (“ ‘If we stop fighting, we, Ukrainians, will be gone,’ ” Ideas, Oct. 29). After two world wars, the world powers have eschewed colonialism as a means to bolster their prestige and prosperity until now.

Beneath all the deceptive pretexts and rationalizations, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is purely motivated by Vladimir Putin’s entitlement to expand his empire beyond established national borders unconstrained by international conventions against human rights violations, war crimes, and genocide.

Ukrainians have to resist the invasion or will cease to exist as an independent nation, ethnic group, and culture. If Putin succeeds in Ukraine, no smaller democracy with a more powerful totalitarian neighbor will be safe, thus greatly raising the risk of a more global conflict, even a third world war.