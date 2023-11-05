Bill Belichick on Patriots’ frustrating loss to Commanders: ‘Just couldn’t make enough plays’

“Had a chance there at the end, just couldn’t make enough plays,” Belichick said. “Obviously had plenty of opportunities along the way that we need to make more out of. Just a disappointing result, just got to do a better job of making the plays when we have the opportunities to make them. That’s really about it, across the board.”

After the defeat, coach Bill Belichick was his usual self.

The Patriots continues to hit new lows, as a 20-17 loss to a poor Commanders team that seems ready to tank dropped New England to 2-7 on Sunday.

The game hinged on a throw from Mac Jones in the final minutes as the Patriots drove into field goal range, a pass that bounced off the hands of JuJu Smith-Schuster for an interception. Belichick, for his part, seemed to have no issue with the decision from his quarterback.

“I think that was really the read,” Belichick said. “Just don’t want to lose the ball there, we’re in field goal range — or, you know, it’s a long kick — but ball gets tipped up into the air, and they made an interception.”

Belichick could be seen ripping the officials on the sideline after Mack Wilson took a brutal offsides penalty on a punt when it seemed like the Patriots had made a key fourth-quarter stop. Asked about the call and the conversation with the referees, Belichick was brief.

“You should talk to them about it,” Belichick said.

The Patriots also had problems containing Sam Howell, especially on third down, with one of the most frustrating moments of the day coming on Howell’s 24-yard scramble on third and 23.

“When you let the quarterback out of the pocket, that’s what they’re going to do,” Belichick said. “We kept him in the pocket a lot, but there’s times that he got out, and that’s not a good thing.

“We didn’t tackle well. It was obvious.”

Belichick otherwise spent much of his post-game press conference discussing personnel decisions, particularly not activating wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. Cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and J.C. Jackson stayed on the bench to start the game.

“We activated the players that we felt were the best players to put in the game,” Belichick said of the decision to leave Boutte out of the lineup.

Asked about his usage of the defensive backs, Belichick was a little combative in his replies and short on details.

“Everybody played, they all played,” Belichick said. “They all played. We played all the corners. I think we played all the safeties. I think we played everyone on defense.”

Belichick clearly wasn’t happy with either side of the ball, as the offense struggled to finish drives against a defense now missing two of its best players, and as the defense kept finding a way to give up third-down conversions.

“We moved the ball but weren’t able to finish as many as we needed to, as I said,” Belichick said. “Needed to make more of those opportunities. Had a lot of plays that we just couldn’t quite make.

“I think defensively we had our moments but overall, there’s a lot of things we need to do better.”

