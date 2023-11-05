EMass football: In carrying Weymouth to a historic victory, Cam Aieta headlines Players of the Week

Carter Abel, Andover — The 6-foot-3-inch, 256-pound nose guard turned in a career-best performance with seven tackles, including three for loss, and two sacks to lead No. 4 Andover’s 19-0 shutout of No. 13 Franklin in the Round of 16.

Cam Aieta, Weymouth — The versatile junior totaled 122 scrimmage yards with receiving touchdowns of 25 and 29 yards, a 45-yard rushing touchdown, and an interception to pace No. 12 Weymouth in a 20-0 upset of No. 5 Lincoln-Sudbury in the Round of 16. It was the program’s first playoff win.

James Curry, Braintree — In non-playoff action, Curry carried 23 times for 157 yards and three touchdowns to pace the Wamps in a 28-20 win over Brockton.

Methuen's Josh Kwakye totaled three touchdowns, including a 90-yard kickoff return, in a playoff win over Natick. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Drew Eason and Josh Kwakye, Methuen — With visiting Natick keying on explosive junior Shane Eason in a first-round bout, Kwakye burst for 42 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, then added a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter. Eason, a senior QB, was a perfect 6-for-6 passing for 171 yards and two touchdowns with all of his completions netting first downs in a runaway 47-7 victory.

Tate Hoffmeister, Needham — The senior continued to pace a run-heavy offense with 27 carries for 219 yards and two touchdowns, leading the third-seeded Rockets to a 35-17 win over visiting Westford in the first round.

Once again, Needham's Tate Hoffmeister ran away from a defense, totaling 219 yards and two scores against Westford. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Division 2

Robby Broggi, Wellesley — The senior had five catches for 130 yards and three touchdowns as the seventh-seeded Raiders took care of No. 10 Belmont, 42-0, in a first-round clash.

Kieran Corr, Winchester — The senior Harvard commit booted a 49-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to break a 7-7 tie and help propel the ninth-seeded Red & Black to a 17-7 first-round win over No. 9 North Andover.

Kieran Corr booted a 49-yard field goal for Winchester. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Aiden Kundel, Barnstable — The senior quarterback threw four touchdown passes and added another on the ground in the fifth-seeded Red Hawks’ dominant 42-7 first-round rout of No. 12 North Quincy.

Tor Maas and Davin True, Marshfield — Maas, a junior quarterback, rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another, while his classmate True added three rushing scores to help the third-seeded Rams roll past No. 14 Plymouth North, 56-34, in a first-round matchup.

Division 3

Chase Frisoli, North Attleborough — The junior quarterback (120 yards rushing, 123 passing) ran for a pair of touchdowns for the ninth-seeded Red Rocketeers in a 22-14 win at No. 8 West Springfield, scoring on a 10-yard keeper in the second quarter and breaking loose for a 65-yard score in the fourth quarter.

North Attleborough quarterback Chase Frisoli racked up more than 240 yards between his arm and his legs. MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Ray Gramlich, Dartmouth — The junior scored twice for the sixth-seeded Indians, catching a 15-yard pass from Jackson Hart for a score and returning an interception 60 yards just shy of halftime in a 34-27 win over No. 11 Doherty.

Brandon Jackman, Mansfield — The senior’s 83-yard kick return for a touchdown in the second quarter stood as the winner for the fifth-seeded Hornets in a 27-7 win over No. 12 Westborough.

Brandon Jackman's 83-yard kick return for a touchdown was key for Duxbury in a win over Westborough. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Logan Keyes, Walpole — The senior set the tone for the fourth-seeded Timberwolves in a 46-15 win over No. 13 Hingham with rushing TDS of 6 and 46 yards in the opening quarter en route to 131 yards on the night.

Division 4

Jackson Belsan, Scituate — In a 47-36 triumph for seventh-seeded Scituate over No. 10 Wayland, the senior finished 13-of-16 passing for 282 yards and five touchdowns.

Ben Christopher and Vincent Ciancio, Tewksbury — Cianco, a junior, found Christopher, a sophomore, for a 5-yard touchdown as time expired, cementing a thrilling 35-33 victory for the No. 4 Redmen over No. 13 Canton.

Sam Grew, Somerset Berkley — The No. 8 Raiders outlasted No. 9 Westwood behind three touchdowns from the senior standout — including a 60-yarder to seal the win in the fourth quarter.

Joe Poland, Burlington — The senior back/linebacker racked up 26 carries for 178 yards and two touchdowns, plus nine tackles, as the 12th-seeded Red Devils upset fifth-seeded Norwood, 34-21, in the first round.

Division 5

Gianni Gasbarro, Dedham — The senior made the most of a few touches, taking three carries for 65 yards and a touchdown, three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown, and a goal-line interception in the second quarter for a 43-yard return in a 30-6 first-round win over No. 13 Apponequet.

Dedham’s Gianni Gasbarro found plenty of room to roam against Apponequet. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Brendan Kanya, Pembroke — In a 50-25 non-playoff win over Archbishop Williams, the senior was tremendous in his return from a high ankle sprain: five touchdowns, four 2-point conversions, 134 rushing yards, two receptions, and six tackles.

Logan and Luke Metivier, Danvers — Logan, a senior, opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown reception and made a diving pass breakup on a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter to preserve the No. 5 Falcons’ 20-19 victory over No. 12 Blackstone Valley. His twin brother, Luke, had a team-high four catches for 58 yards.

Gavin Martin and Mateo Pina, Old Rochester — With each scoring a pair of TDs, the No. 6 Bulldogs turned a 14-0 deficit into a 28-14 victory over No. 11 North Middlesex.

Ben Scalzi Hanover — The senior put the game away before halftime, firing six touchdowns and 323 passing yards in a 42-16 opening-round triumph for the top-seeded Hawks over No. 16 Gloucester.

Division 6

Dasha Domercant, Bellingham — The senior quarterback threw for 114 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 143 yards and two TDs to lead the 10th-seeded Blackhawks (6-3) to their first postseason victory since the Ricky Santos era (2001) with a 28-21 win over Maynard.

Sean Kilty, Stoneham — The junior running back/inside linebacker was around the ball with 147 rushing yards on 17 carries, the game-winning touchdown in the third quarter, and a pair of 2-point conversions as the 15th-seeded Spartans (5-4) stunned No. 2 Abington, 22-14. He also made seven tackles.

Justin Marques, Fairhaven — The junior workhorse turned it up a notch by toting the ball 38 times for 201 yards and four touchdowns as the eighth-seeded Blue Devils (8-1) advanced with a 35-21 win over Winthrop.

Matt O'Donnell had a hand in three straight touchdowns as Cardinal Spellman knocked off defending Division 6 state champion St. Mary's. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Matt O’Donnell, Cardinal Spellman — The senior quarterback spearheaded a second-half comeback by rushing for 232 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, and also passing for 91 yards and a TD as No. 6 Spellman downed defending D6 state champion St. Mary’s, 41-30.

Division 7

Liam Appletonc, Cohasset — In a spectacular effort, the senior captain rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown, had five receptions for 75 yards, threw for score, and added seven tackles at outside linebacker in a 35-28 win for the No. 2 Skippers against No. 15 Manchester Essex.

Running back Liam Appleton contributed on the ground, through the air, and on defense for Cohasset. Greg M. Cooper/Globe

James Harris, West Bridgewater — The quarterback threw for 70 yards, but more impressively, scrambled for 140 yards and four touchdowns, leading the third-seeded Wildcats to a 39-8 first-round win over No. 14 South Hadley.

Vinny Pinnetti, Mashpee — The defensive back spearheaded a strong defensive effort, taking an interception 70 yards for a score as the seventh-seeded Falcons powered past No. 10 Blue Hills, 32-14, in the first round.

Max Sanchez, Amesbury — The senior scored on runs of 36, 22, and 12 yards, powering the sixth-seeded Red Hawks to a 44-14 first-round win over No. 11 Wahconah.

Terran Williams, Rockland — In the No. 4 Bulldogs’ 14-7 first-round win over No. 13 Millbury, he scored on sprints of 80 and 59 yards, totaling 188 all-purpose yards.

Division 8

Stu Burnham, Shawn Markham, Nathan Marden, and Colin Monahan, Old Colony — The quartet fueled a 425-yard rushing performance for the sixth-seeded Cougars in a 26-6 first-round win over Narragansett.

Morenel Castro and Jovan Machado, KIPP Academy — The captains teamed up for seven touchdowns and 260 yards rushing in a 47-20 first-round victory over Sutton. Castro reeled in a 74-yard TD reception from Chanel Gutierrez.

Andrew Hedgepatch, Cathedral — In a 30-28 first-round win over visiting Bourne, the senior scored on runs of 2, 19, 3, and 4 yards.

Ty Lennox, Carver — The senior quarterback continued his assault on opposing defenses, throwing six first-half TD passes — raising his season total to 30 — as the second-seeded Crusaders (9-0) thumped Franklin County Tech, 55-0, in the first round.

Cesar Reyes, Lynn Tech — The senior bulldozed for 234 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries, leading the Tigers to a 47-8 nonleague win over East Boston.

Preps

Nick Berglund, Governor’s Academy –– The senior QB finished 4-of-8 passing for 126 yards and a touchdown, ran 12 times for 119 yards and a score, and contributed six tackles and a pass breakup on defense as Governor’s knocked off previously unbeaten Lawrence Academy, 33-22, in ISL-7 action.

Joe Carrara and Diego Valez, Phillips Andover –– The senior captains each had big days receiving in a 24-20 nonleague win against Suffield Academy. Carrara, a Pocasset resident, had six receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown and Valez snatched five receptions for 101 yards and two scores.

Quinn Carver and Ryan Mourad, Dexter Southfield –– Carver, a senior Bates commit, ran for 120 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries as the Shields (6-1) earned a narrow 26-25 Evergreen win against Canterbury. Mourad, a senior committed to play lacrosse at UMass, tallied 3.5 sacks.

Arnaud Dugas, Thayer –– The junior quarterback from Laval, Quebec, finished 13-of-18 passing for 201 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers trounced Groton, 37-7, in ISL play.

Pete Fiumara and Finn Fox, Belmont Hill –– Fiumara, a 6-foot-3-inch, 275-pound senior captain, recorded three sacks and Fox, a senior committed to Princeton for lacrosse, rushed for two touchdowns and snagged an interception in a 37-6 ISL-7 victory vs. Milton Academy.

Johny Grinion, Nobles –– The senior rumbled for 202 yards and all four touchdowns on 21 carries in a 28-14 ISL-9 win over Brooks.

Bo MacCormack, BB&N –– The junior standout continued his torrid season, rushing for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries as the Knights rolled to a 38-7 ISL-7 triumph over St. Sebastian’s.

Compiled by Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Cam Kerry, Jake Levin, Keith Pearson, Craig Larson, Jackson Tolliver, and AJ Traub.