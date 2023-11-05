scorecardresearch Skip to main content
EMass football: Mansfield enters the poll as most of the Globe Top 20 took care of business in the first round

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated November 5, 2023, 1 hour ago
Riding a six-game winning streak, Mansfield moves into the Globe Top 20 heading into the state quarterfinals.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

In the first round of the MIAA playoffs, most of the top seeds handled business in the first round.

Everett was on the outside of the Division 1 bracket looking in despite an impressive regular season campaign. Hanover and Foxborough look to be on a collision course from opposite sides of the D5 bracket. Billerica and Dartmouth survived tough D3 first-round matchups and Mansfield won a sixth straight game, entering our poll in the process. Needham hosts Methuen and Walpole hosts Mansfield next weekend in state quarterfinals action.

The Globe’s Top 20 football poll

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.St. John’s Prep9-0-01
2.Catholic Memorial6-2-02
3.Xaverian7-2-03
4.King Philip9-0-04
5.Milford8-1-05
6.Hanover9-0-07
7.Andover8-1-08
8.Everett8-1-06
9.Duxbury7-1-09
10.Methuen7-2-010
11.Peabody9-0-011
12.Foxborough8-1-012
13.Billerica8-1-013
14.Marshfield7-2-014
15.Needham8-1-015
16.Walpole6-3-016
17.Bishop Feehan7-1-017
18.Mansfield6-3-0
19.Dartmouth9-0-019
20.Shawsheen8-0-020
