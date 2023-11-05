EMass football: Mansfield enters the poll as most of the Globe Top 20 took care of business in the first round

In the first round of the MIAA playoffs, most of the top seeds handled business in the first round.
Everett was on the outside of the Division 1 bracket looking in despite an impressive regular season campaign. Hanover and Foxborough look to be on a collision course from opposite sides of the D5 bracket. Billerica and Dartmouth survived tough D3 first-round matchups and Mansfield won a sixth straight game, entering our poll in the process. Needham hosts Methuen and Walpole hosts Mansfield next weekend in state quarterfinals action.
Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 football poll
|No.
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1.
|St. John’s Prep
|9-0-0
|1
|2.
|Catholic Memorial
|6-2-0
|2
|3.
|Xaverian
|7-2-0
|3
|4.
|King Philip
|9-0-0
|4
|5.
|Milford
|8-1-0
|5
|6.
|Hanover
|9-0-0
|7
|7.
|Andover
|8-1-0
|8
|8.
|Everett
|8-1-0
|6
|9.
|Duxbury
|7-1-0
|9
|10.
|Methuen
|7-2-0
|10
|11.
|Peabody
|9-0-0
|11
|12.
|Foxborough
|8-1-0
|12
|13.
|Billerica
|8-1-0
|13
|14.
|Marshfield
|7-2-0
|14
|15.
|Needham
|8-1-0
|15
|16.
|Walpole
|6-3-0
|16
|17.
|Bishop Feehan
|7-1-0
|17
|18.
|Mansfield
|6-3-0
|–
|19.
|Dartmouth
|9-0-0
|19
|20.
|Shawsheen
|8-0-0
|20