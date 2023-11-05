Hull girls’ soccer casts a wide net, extending unbeaten streak to 14 with Division 5 first-round win

In the second minute, senior Maeve White converted off a feed from junior Fallon Ryan. Senior Sarah Duran netted the second goal, with senior Veronica Fleming nabbing the assist and two minutes later, Fleming tallied herself. Controlling the play throughout with unrelenting pressure, the Pirates (14-2-2) rang the crossbar four times in the second half.

Three goals in the first 29 minutes was all the third-seeded Pirates needed to cruise to a 3-0 Division 5 first-round victory over No. 30 Holbrook at Finlayson Field, extending their unbeaten streak to 14 games.

HULL –– A gentleman nonchalantly cast his fishing rod off Pemberton Pier. Across the street, the Hull girls’ soccer team had a massive crowd boisterous with excitement.

Advertisement

Many of the Pirates have been teammatessince they were 3 at a field affectionately known as the ‘dirt bowl’ for its conditions, which featured swaths of seagulls and washed-up fish. The quaint coastal community has united around the team. On Nantasket Avenue, signs shaped as soccer balls have each player’s name on telephone poles.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“We’ve got the three Harper sisters and the two Duran sisters, there’s five out of the starting 11,” said Hull coach Stewart Bell. “Not too many schools have something unique like that. I think it does make it special. We always say that we’re a family, and by blood, a lot of us are.”

A lifetime spent playing with one another pays dividends with anticipation on the field.

“[Playing together for so long helps with] what types of passes to give to what player,” said Ryan. “[With junior striker Elly Thomas], it’s give and go, right to the feet. Veronica, we send her through because she’s really fast.”

Ryan is following her two older sisters on the pitch. Caitlin starred at Hull before playing at Franklin Pierce and Suffolk. In the fall of 2016, Emma, 15, died in her sleep.

Advertisement

The Emma Ryan foundation has annually given several thousands of dollars in scholarships and supports the local boy and girl scouts. The track surrounding Finlayson Field is named after Emma Ryan and the team has a yearly ‘EM20′ night to honor her memory. On the gate adjacent to Boston Harbor, EM20 is written in pink with a heart.

Hull's Maeve White battles for the ball with Holbrook's Samantha Dedos (9) in the first-round game. Debee Tlumacki

Division 1 State

Brookline 10, Chelmsford 0 — Anna Leschly and Makena Hammond tallied early on for the ninth-seeded Warriors (13-3-2), and Vilena Tchernychev and Amara Ukomada also found the net in their first-round shutout.

Hopkinton 3, Plymouth North 1 — Mairin O’Connor netted one of three second-half scores to aid the third-ranked Hillers (18-0-1) to a first-round win. Hopkinton advances to play No. 14 Arlington on an undetermined date and time.

Division 2 State

Hingham 4, Silver Lake 0 — Claire Murray netted a pair of goals to propel the No. 8 Harborwomen (10-6-3) to the first-round win. Hannah Lasch and Taylor Bello also scored.

Division 3 State

Dedham 5, Sandwich 2 — Nicki Brown found Peyton Teehan twice for goals and added one of her own as the 10th-seeded Marauders (11-5-3) also got goals from Ava Finn and Soraya Gonzalez in a first-round win.

Hanover 5, Blackstone Valley 0 — Senior Sophia Foley rocketed four goals and sophomore Maelyn Foley added one as the sisters powered the third-seeded Hawks (18-0-1) to a first-round victory.

Norwell 3, Martha’s Vineyard 0 — Hannah Morse netted two goals and Ari Veneto tallied one for the sixth-seeded Clippers (19-1-1) in the first round.

Advertisement

Division 4 State

Leicester 2, Uxbridge 1 — Grace Bujak and Hannah Martin took care of the 11th-seeded Wolverines’ two goals and secured the first-round win while improving to 10-5-3.

Division 5 State

Douglas 10, Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) 0 — Ashley Arnold recorded the shutout for the fifth-seeded Tigers (10-7-2) in their first-round victory.

Millis 6, Smith Academy 0 — Hailey Bassett delivered two goals and Emma Powers, Reagan McMahon, Lindsey Grattan, and Jess Kramer all found the back of the net to lift the ninth-ranked Mohawks (7-10-2) to victory in the first round. Millis proceeds to play eighth-ranked St. John Paul II.

Tyler Foy and Lauren Thomas contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.