Jack Ianelli’s rapid response has Hopkinton boys’ soccer on course to return to the Division 2 state final

Ianelli’s team-leading 10th goal of the season proved to be the game winner of a 3-1 Division 2 first-round home victory for No. 8 Hopkinton (13-2-4) over No. 25 Duxbury, a first step in returning to the final after a heartbreaking loss a year ago .

Sophomore Tim Zakharov redirected a cross from Owen Champlin to the right side, and Ianelli buried a one-time opportunity off his right foot in the third minute of the second half.

After Hopkinton surrendering a tying goal in the final minute of the first half, Jack Ianelli wasted no time reclaiming the lead.

“I think this whole season has been about earning our respect back,” Ianelli said. “Everyone who looks at us in the power rankings is going to think ‘Oh they’re the team that went to the state championship last year, but they lost 15 guys,’ so they’re not going to think we have what it takes to make another run.”

With under two minutes to go in the first half, Ianelli drove up the right side and led Zakharov with a cross to the far post, where he buried it with his right foot to open the scoring for the Hillers.

“I trust Nelly, he’s really fast,” Zakharov said. “I knew there was no one in the box and I was going to stand there and hope for the best.”

Senior Ben Clelland scored the equalizer for the Dragons (7-6-5) soon after, but Hopkinton coach Garrett Sawyer told his team to play with the confidence that got them through close games throughout the season.

“We always preach one game at a time,” he said. “I think they feel some pressure to do as well as last year’s team, but we tell them to focus on your team, new year, one game at a time.”

After Ianelli retook the lead in the 43rd minute, classmate Drew Bialobrzeski took a feed from Champlin in front of the net and went far side to add insurance in the 64th minute.

“It feels amazing,” Bialobrzeski said. “Last year, we went into overtime in our first two games, Round of 32 and Round of 16. To go up by two goals is crucial.”

The Hillers will host No. 24 North Attleborough (8-8-3) in the second round.

Hopkinton senior captain Andrew Bialobrzeski (left) and Duxbury’s Brooks O'Brien battled for the ball during the first half. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Division 1 State

Brookline 3, Algonquin 2 (SO) — Sebastian Spinelli tallied two goals to equalize the game en route to a penalty shootout win for the sixth-seed Warriors (12-6-1) in the first round. Brookline advances to play the winner of No. 11 Winchester and No. 22 North Andover.

Needham 2, Lexington 0 — Matteo Naretti and Harry Chaplan scored one apiece to propel the second-seeded Rockets (15-2-2) to a first-round win. Needham will face-No. 15 BC High on an undetermined date and time.

St. John’s Prep 3, Boston Latin 0 — Garrison Murphy found the back of the net on a header and strike from the left wing to lift the fourth-seeded Eagles (15-1-2) to a first-round win over No. 36 Boston Latin. Sebastiano DiModica also scored for Prep, which will play No. 20 Ludlow Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Division 3 State

Dedham 3, Old Rochester 2 (SO) — Paul Yandrisevits converted the deciding penalty kick in the shootout to power the sixth-seeded Marauders (12-3-4) to a first-round victory against No. 27 Old Rochester. Alex Tiglianidis and Brian Dunne tallied the two goals in regulation.

Dover-Sherborn 3, Tewksbury 0 — Caio Dos Santos netted two goals and Reaves Debin tallied a score to propel the ninth-ranked Raiders (11-6-2) to a first-round victory.

Gloucester 4, East Bridgewater 2 (SO) — Wesdra Silva knotted the game at 1-all on a penalty kick in the second half of regulation and the second-seeded Fisherman (15-3-1) prevailed in the shootout against No. 31 East Bridgewater. The victory secured Gloucester a second-round matchup against No. 15 Newburyport, the defending state champion.

Norwell 2, Pope Francis 0 — Junior Zach Bello slotted a goal in the first half and senior Gavin Blake added insurance in the second to aid the third-seeded Mustangs (16-2-2) in a first-round win. Nowell will play No. 14 St. Mary’s in the second round.

Division 5 State

Douglas 3, Pathfinder 1 — Ryan Morrissette, Chris Dane, and Evan Wheeler slotted a goal apiece to power the No. 2 Tigers (11-2-5) to a first-round victory. Douglas will play the winner of Monday’s Keefe Tech-Georgetown game.

Tahanto 2, TechBoston 1 — Nathan MacConnell dished out two goals to power the sixth-seeded Stags (8-8-1) to a first-round win against No. 27 TechBoston. Tahanto advances to play the winner of No. 22 KIPP Academy and No. 11 Ayer Shirley.

Globe correspondent Tyler Foy contributed to this story.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.