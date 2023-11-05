Kim English knows failure, and has faith. That’s why he’s ready to lead Providence basketball.

As the clock ticked past 9 p.m., English, whose Friars open the season on Monday against Columbia, came out onto the practice floor. There he found Jayden Pierre, a talented freshman guard from New Jersey whom English was also in the process of re-recruiting after Pierre entered the transfer portal days earlier.

English had been named the 16th men’s basketball coach at Providence College six days earlier, and was thrown right into the fray of recruiting and re-recruiting that often follow a coaching change. On that night, English was expecting Garwey Dual, a four-star prospect who had decommitted after the departure of English’s predecessor Ed Cooley, to come by around 10 p.m. after a workout at a local gym.

Late on a Tuesday night back in March, Kim English sat in his new office and heard the familiar sound of basketballs bouncing nearby.

“And I was just like, ‘Man, you’re crazy if you’re leaving here,’” said English, rattling off the names Pierre could play with in Providence next season.

What came next was a challenge: “I’ll play you 1-on-1 right now,” English said, with faith in his game. “If I beat you, you’ve got to stay.”

Pierre hemmed and hawed, eventually accepting the contest if not necessarily the bet to, as English puts it, “get up out the portal.” But Pierre checked the ball up against the new coach, who at 6-foot-6 and 35 years old is a different competitor than most college coaches.

It was a best-of-three, each set going to 5. Pierre dominated the first, 5-1, and English took the second, 5-2. It was 4-4 in the rubber match, the night hanging on a single point, when English went left, stepped back, and pulled up for three. Money.

A few days later, Pierre was up out the portal.

Few college basketball coaches at the top level are as highly-touted at such a young age as 35-year-old Kim English. Alex Brandon

That story took on a life of its own in the following days, as English — despite his habit of going radio silent on social media during the season — went live on Instagram with an arm around Pierre, and a rabid Friar fanbase helped it go viral.

English will admit the truth is less interesting. Pierre never agreed to the bet and still had options to mull over. It could have been dinner days later that convinced him, or the talent that stuck around. In the end, Pierre stayed, Dual re-committed, starting guard Devin Carter and All-Big East forward Bryce Hopkins announced their returns, and Josh Oduro, Ticket Gaines, and Justyn Fernandez all came with English from George Mason.

Not many coaches can take their players 1-on-1, but not many coaches are like Kim English.

English was a star at Randallstown High School in the Baltimore suburbs, an All-Metro first teamer in leading the Rams to a state championship in 2007.

“Kimmy was always a basketball fanatic,” said Kim Rivers, who coached English at Randallstown. “He was a coach even in high school.”

Rivers remembers a teenage English being full of confidence, proclaiming to teammates his intentions to become a first-team All-American, but also as a magnetic personality in any environment. English was beloved by kids with special needs with whom he worked in high school and regaled teammates with his impression of Dick Vitale’s famous “diaper dandy” catchphrase.

“His gift for gab was always great,” Rivers said with a laugh. “So I knew that sooner or later his communication skills would get him to a great place.”

After a year at Notre Dame Prep in Fitchburg, English landed at Missouri, where he led the Tigers to a Big 12 tournament championship as a senior in 2012, becoming the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

The dream, naturally, was the NBA, and that came true for a little while. English was drafted by the Pistons and played in 41 games as a rookie, scoring 119 more points at basketball’s highest level than most ever will. He returned in 2013 but was soon waived. English caught on briefly with the Bulls in 2014, but that didn’t last long either. He bounced around overseas for a couple years before he realized it was time.

His explanation for choosing the collegiate coaching route is simple, introspective, and a little brutal.

“I was a failure in the NBA,” said English, unflinching. “So I didn’t feel like I was ready to speak on how to have success in the NBA.”

If English’s professional playing career never got out of neutral, his coaching stint shifted through the gears rapidly. English spent two seasons each at Tulsa and Colorado before joining one of his mentors, Rick Barnes, at Tennessee.

A head coaching debut came earlier than anyone expected, when George Mason came calling in 2021. The DMV native quickly found modest success, leading the Patriots to a program-best 11-7 Atlantic 10 record in his second season. Then came Cooley’s controversial departure for Georgetown, and a huge door opened.

English blew away the powers that be at Providence, immediately connecting with athletic director Steve Napolillo and trading lines of scripture with Providence president Rev. Kenneth Sicard. Cooley was gone on a Monday, and English had the job by Thursday.

The hire of a 35-year-old with two years of mid-major coaching experience caught some off guard. But the fit in Friartown has layers. English is a man of faith, making his transition to a private Catholic institution like Providence College a seamless one.

“I’m a firm believer,” English said. “And at a public school, there’s a bit of a hesitancy there, to just how far you can go with your faith. I don’t shy away from talking about Jesus and scripture with my teams. So coming to a place where I could openly and freely express my faith and love for the Lord was an added bonus. And I am incredibly thankful to be at a place where not only that’s accepted, but all people are accepted.”

English’s players, past and present, know they’ll get the same daily devotion from him every morning at 6:48 a.m. Sicard gets those texts too, as does the team’s chaplain, Fr. Mark Nowel. The chain starts with Barnes at 6:46 a.m., sending that same message to English, a routine so grounded that any tardiness or interruption qualifies as enough cause for concern for English to check on his mentor.

“He strikes me as such a well-rounded figure,” said Nowel, entering his ninth season as team chaplain. “It is just delightful to see that his life is not just about body, it’s not just about soul, it’s the whole kit and caboodle.

“I think what he’s realizing is that Providence College is the perfect fit for him. He can talk about things that are central to who he is on this campus, in a way that he might not be able to at other places.”

Kim English got his first shot as a head coach at George Mason, where he guided the Patriots to a program-best 11 wins in Atlantic 10 play. Terrance Williams/For The Washington Post

At practice the day after Halloween, English was in the thick of things: chatting with freshman Eli DeLaurier as English takes part in laps of the court, donning huge red pads on each arm to defend under the basket, even spotting up on the left wing for a more realistic release point at 6-foot-6 than an undersized manager can provide on a closeout drill.

Nothing about English looks out of place as he walks among his players; his presence, his stature, even his jumper. The players talk about his ability to connect with people, but also his basketball acumen, even at 35 years old.

“With his age comes more excitement,” said Gaines, who has been with English at Tennessee, Mason, and now Providence. “Anyone who knows him, the first thing you’ll hear is how intelligent he is and how much of the game he knows.

“Plus his background: Being a great player at Missouri, then playing in the NBA which is a goal a lot of players have going into college … all that encompassed into one.”

English is extremely honest about his own perceived failures as a player. He’s comfortable with it. Not in the sense that he’s satisfied by it; only that he’s not afraid of it, not shying away from it, and fully confident in how he can make amends.

“The only thing I can do with that truth now is to, you know, make sure … Bryce Hopkins and Devin Carter and Garwey Dual have great NBA careers.” English said. “That’s my focus now, why we work as hard as we work, why we spend as much time as we do educating them on what it looks like to be a successful NBA player.

“Hopefully they can maximize off of the mistakes that I made, the errors that I made. And that’ll rectify my mistakes greatly.”

Expectations remain high after years of relative success under Cooley, with one of college basketball’s youngest coaches taking over in the Big East against seasoned veterans, national champions, and even a Hall of Famer on opposing sidelines.

But like anything with Kim English, it all just requires a little bit of faith.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.