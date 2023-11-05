Here’s what the officials had to say about that roughing-the-passer call on Washington’s sack of Mac Jones

Jonathan Vilma, who was the color commentator for Sunday’s game on Fox, showed immediate disapproval.

Facing third-and-10 from the Commanders’ 38, New England quarterback Mac Jones was sacked by Washington defensive end KJ Henry for a nine-yard loss. Henry, however, was flagged on the play, giving the Patriots 15 yards and a first down. They scored a field goal to go up, 17-10. New England would eventually lose, 20-17, to fall to 2-7.

“I don’t see the call,” Vilma said on the broadcast. “Mac Jones has the ball in his hands and he takes him down for a sack. I don’t get it.”

NFL on Fox rules analyst Dean Blandino also seemed confused by the call as he tried to explain it.

“This is what the officials are being directed to call,” Blandino said on the broadcast. “They want the defenders to get off to the side. But like you guys are saying, this is just a tackle. This is just momentum. There’s nothing punishing. There’s no second act. I don’t really like it as a foul, but this is what the league is directing the officials to call.”

Referee Adrian Hill was asked about the call.

“I was the calling official and the call was roughing the passer due to full body weight,” he told pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala. “The ruling on the field was that the defender came down with forceable contact, chest-to-chest. He didn’t perform one of those acts to remove most of that body weight – a gator roll or a clear to the side when he was coming in. He came down directly with that force on the player, so the category was full body weight.”

Hill was then asked how Henry could have avoided the penalty in that situation.

“There are two common techniques,” Hill explained. “One we call the ‘gator roll’ where if he takes that player and rolls to the side so they both land on their side, that 90-degree rotation as he comes around. Or he comes down and breaks the fall first with hands and knees almost like in a crab-like fashion on top of the quarterback.”

