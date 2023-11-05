Mike McDaniel, Dolphins left to answer for poor offensive showing in Germany

“We knew going into the game that if we’re going to lose what the narrative will be, and that’s fair,” McDaniel said. “We shouldn’t feel entitled to high opinions from the masses. We have to earn that confidence.”

Miami brought the NFL’s No. 1 offense to Germany and headed home with an 0-3 record against teams with winning records this season after losing, 21-14, Sunday to the Chiefs in Frankfurt.

Until the Dolphins win the big games, coach Mike McDaniel knows the same questions will be asked.

The Dolphins mounted a comeback after a dismal performance on offense in the first half left them trailing, 21-0, at the break. But consecutive miscues with the game on the line proved costly for Miami in a matchup that could have AFC playoff implications down the line.

Tua Tagovailoa had a miscommunication with Cedrick Wilson Jr. on an incomplete pass on third-and-10 from the Kansas City 31. On the next play, Tagovailoa couldn’t handle a snap from the shotgun formation, and the Dolphins turned it over on downs.

Tagovailoa accepted the blame for both — which McDaniel said is why his teammates support him — and lamented their slow start. Miami hadn’t been shut out in the first half of a game since Week 2 of the 2021 season.

“The game is not played in two quarters — it’s played in four quarters,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s always tough if you go against a team like that. Those guys know a thing or two about big games.”

The Dolphins converted just three of 12 third downs and amassed 292 total yards — well under their average of 453.3 yards coming into the game. Tagovailoa finished 21 of 34 for a season-low 193 yards.

Miami has also lost to Buffalo and Philadelphia — both on the road.

“It’s going to be hard for me to sleep on the flight home,” McDaniel said. “It’s going to be a long time until we play our next game.”

The Dolphins have a bye next week before hosting the Raiders.

“NFL games — each and every one of them is tough,” McDaniel said. “I think people undervalue poor records. It’s hard to win in this league.”

Murray watches carnage

Kyler Murray, who is close to making his return after suffering a knee injury last season, watched the 1-8 Cardinals get trounced, 27-0, in Cleveland, with the Browns defense holding the Clayton Tune-led offense to only 58 yards. Murray’s next chance to play is next Sunday at home against Atlanta.

The Cardinals wanted to give Murray as much time as possible to get ready after months of rehab and inactivity. Once he is back on the roster and behind center, Arizona will have time to evaluate whether to stick with Murray, who signed a five-year, $230 million contract last season, as their franchise QB or go in another direction.

Tune finished 11 of 20 for 58 yards passing in the first start of his rookie season.

Scare in Atlanta

Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn was carted off the field in Atlanta with a concussion following a hit from Falcons cornerback Dee Alford, who was penalized for a personal foul, late in the first half of Minnesota’s 31-28 win. Osborn rose to his feet before sitting on the cart for the ride off the field.

Johnson pays price

The Steelers’ Diontae Johnson took a hit to the wallet, according to an ESPN report. The NFL was said to have fined the wide receiver $25,000 for a postgame rant against the game officials who worked Pittsburgh’s Oct. 29 home loss to the Jaguars.

Chargers WR on IR

The Chargers placed wide receiver Joshua Palmer on the injured reserve list because of a knee injury. He will miss at least four games, beginning Monday night’s road contest against the Jets.