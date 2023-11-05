The Patriots are a bad team, and even worse, Bill Belichick has them stuck in the past

Sunday, they lost a game to another team swimming in that pigskin pool, the Washington Commanders, dropping a 20-17 decision in a morass of missed opportunities, mental mistakes, inopportunely-timed penalties, and offensive futility. The final straw was a final drive interception that deflected off the hands of JuJu Smith-Schuster. Kudos to the Commanders, they aren’t fooling themselves about where they stand in the NFL hierarchy like Bill Belichick and Co.

FOXBOROUGH — We turned the clocks back Sunday, but the Patriots still remain stuck in the past, unable or unwilling to accept who they’ve become. They’re a bad football team, not just by Patriots standards but by contemporary NFL ones.

The Patriots are not a good football team. They haven’t been a great one since Tom Brady left. They don’t even measure up to middling now. They’re 11-20, including the postseason, since authoring a seven-game win streak in 2021. If anyone harbored delusions otherwise, losing at home to a Washington team willing to embrace their requisite reboot cemented it.

Reality bites if you’re a Patriots fan, and reality has bitten Belichick in the backside. It can’t be ignored or sloughed off any longer. At various junctures this season, Matthew Judon, Belichick, and Jonathan Jones have all offered some refrain of “We’re a better team than this.”

Do they still feel that way?

“It doesn’t matter what we feel. We’re 2-7,” said longest-tenured Patriot Matthew Slater.

Per usual, Slater is the voice of wisdom.

The juxtaposition of how these teams approached the trade deadline five days prior represented unavoidable and juicy context.

The Commanders are a team willing to accept their reality, trading two prominent pending free agents, edge rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young, for draft capital. Meanwhile, the Patriots obtusely refuse to accept their new reality, evidenced by the foolhardy decision to stand pat at the trade deadline and retain pending free agents like Josh Uche, Kyle Dugger, and Michael Onwenu.

To what aim only Belichick knows.

It calls to mind the old tale about Ralph Kiner asking for a pay raise after tying for the league lead in home runs on a last-place Pittsburgh Pirates team. As legend goes, general manager Branch Rickey told Kiner, “We finished last with you. We can finish last without you.”

At 2-7, the Patriots rank last in the 16-team AFC as they were at Tuesday’s trade deadline. But Belichick and the Patriots decided to engage in saving face football the rest of the way only to faceplant against a team that did the right thing.

Speaking of facing reality, each week the Hoodie Holdouts on Belichick Island, denying the glory days began and ended with Brady, look more and more disconnected from it. Ron Rivera is now 3-0 all-time against Belichick.

Rivera has certainly done more for the development of second-year signal-caller Sam Howell, who finished 29 of 45 for 325 yards with a touchdown and an interception, than Belichick has done for poor Mac Jones.

The game was close. That had as much to do with the faux pas of the Commanders and a dubious roughing-the-passer call that gifted the Patriots 3 points while negating a Mac fumble than it did the Patriots performance.

The Patriots only mustered 17 points and 3 for 12 on third down against a defense that entered 31st in points allowed per game (28.5) and 29th in yards allowed. Washington controlled the run of play, as evidenced by their 37 minutes, 10 seconds of possession and five trips inside the New England 35 on their first eight drives.

The Patriots found themselves confronting a double-digit first-half deficit for the seventh time in nine games after Brian Robinson scampered in untouched from 9 yards to stake the Commanders to a 10-0 lead with 12:05 left in the second quarter.

Jahlani Tavai forced a fumble at the end of a Robinson 7-yard run to put the defibrillator paddles to the flat-lining Patriots and put them in business at the Washington 25. They responded with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Hunter Henry.

Just 3:20 later, Rhamondre Stevenson (nine carries for 87 yards) ripped off a 64-yard touchdown run — New England’s longest play from scrimmage this season — and the deficit was transformed into a 14-10 advantage.

The Patriots were saved by the Howell in the first half. He missed on three potential touchdown passes and tossed an unforgivable end zone interception to Kyle Dugger on first and goal from the 5 near the end of the half.

Howell only had a chance to throw that ignominious pick because five players earlier the Patriots allowed him to scramble 24 yards on third and 23.

That’s the type of sequence you get when two bad teams meet.

After dodging that Mac strip-sack, the Patriots extended their lead to 17-10 to open the third quarter, but Washington scored the next 10 points before the teams played a scoreless fourth.

Confident in the Patriots offensive limitations, the Commanders turned conservative, believing the putt-putt Pats couldn’t piece together enough plays or points to beat them.

Adding insult to ineptitude, Belichick’s precious special teams committed crucial penalties that cost time and yardage. Mack Wilson was called for offside on a fourth-and-2 punt, allowing Washington to burn another 22 seconds.

Then Brenden Schooler was whistled for a holding penalty when Washington punted again. So, instead of getting the ball at the 20 on a touchback, the Patriots started the potential game-tying drive from their 9 with 2:07 left.

They reached the Washington 41 and then a pass from Jones (24 of 44 for 220 yards) deflected off the hands of Smith-Schuster, the man the Patriots chose over old reliable receiver Jakobi Meyers, and into the arms of Commanders safety Jartavius Martin.

Ball game.

Unintentionally, Henry offered a damning indictment of this Belichick team: “Just not great in situational football, on third down, and certain areas that we need to be better at,” he said. “That’s what good football teams that consistently win [do]. They’re good at those things.”

Yup, that’s what good football teams do. It’s what the Patriots, the paragon of situational football, did for two decades. But that — like their success — is in the past.

The Commanders accomplished two things the Patriots couldn’t. They received value — how many times has that phrase been drilled into our heads over the years — for pending free agents and got a win.

Who’s “tanking” now?

The Patriots might not lower themselves to tanking, but their season has gone in the tank.





Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him @cgasper and on Instagram @cgaspersports.