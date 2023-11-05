Can the Patriots rebound against the Commanders? Follow along with live updates.

The Globe will be offering live updates and analysis throughout the game. Follow along below.

Washington is 3-5, coming off back-to-back losses against divisional rivals the Eagles and the Giants.

The Patriots will try to pick up their third win of the season when they take on the Commanders at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.; you can watch on Fox.

Patriots injuries to watch — 11:30 a.m.

The Patriots’ injury report has been a lengthy one for weeks; 10 players are listed as questionable for Sunday (on top of lineman Calvin Anderson and wide receiver DeVante Parker, who have already been ruled out).

The most notable uncertainties are tackle Trent Brown (ankle/knee), who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday; defensive linemen Davon Godchaux (illness), Christian Barmore (knee), and Deatrich Wise (shoulder); and cornerback Jonathan Jones, who has a knee issue as New England’s secondary continues to struggle with injuries. Linebackers Josh Uche (ankle/toe) and Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring) were also limited throughout the week and are questionable for Sunday. — Touri

Pregame reading list — 11:25 a.m.

Here’s what you might have missed from the Globe this week ...

Last time they played — 11:15 a.m.

The NFL’s scheduling system has long had the Patriots playing any given NFC team on a quadrennial basis, so New England will take on Washington for the first time in four years on Sunday. The last matchup between the two teams came in Tom Brady’s last season in Foxborough in 2019, when the Patriots handily beat Washington on the road, 33-7, with Brady throwing for 348 yards and three touchdowns.

Bill Belichick’s defense spent all afternoon harassing Washington quarterback Colt McCoy, sacking him six times and holding him to 122 yards and an interception in a dominant display.

The Patriots have won the last four games in this matchup (Washington had won the previous six dating back to 1978), and their last loss to Washington came in Week 4 in 2003. That 20-17 loss dropped New England to 2-2 — those 2003 Patriots would not lose again, rattling off 15 straight wins to win their second Super Bowl in three seasons. — Touri

