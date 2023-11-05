Patriots’ sloppy loss to the Commanders is what the end looks like for Bill Belichick

The Patriots dropped to 2-7, and Sunday’s loss is what The End looks like for a coaching legend: A flawed team, playing in a stadium only two-thirds full, with boos raining down, losing to a young quarterback, unable to make enough plays to beat one of the worst teams in the NFL.

▪ Tom Brady’s tenure in New England ended under dreary circumstances — a flawed team suffering several frustrating losses at home and sputtering out with a playoff loss to the Titans. Now, apparently, it’s Bill Belichick’s turn.

The Patriots were thoroughly outplayed by the Commanders, a team that had lost five of six games. They couldn’t move the ball against the NFL’s No. 31-ranked scoring defense, gaining just 327 yards and unable to string a long drive together. Their quarterback couldn’t hit easy throws. And the team couldn’t get out of its own way with penalties and negative plays.

With injuries hitting the Patriots hard, particularly at receiver, it’s tough to see where any improvement is coming from over the final eight games of the season. What’s scary is that Sunday’s loss may not be rock bottom.

The Patriots don’t play at Gillette Stadium again until Dec. 3 against the Chargers. Will Belichick still be the head coach? It seems preposterous to consider he would be fired midseason, but if the Patriots don’t beat the Colts in Germany next week, the Krafts might have to consider doing it during the Week 11 bye.

It was a gloomy loss, and likely foreshadows gloomier days ahead.

▪ I’ll say it: Sam Howell is better than Mac Jones. Howell, a fifth-round pick last year, finished with 325 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He has a live arm, throws well on the run, and had a handful of impressive throws, such as a 33-yard touchdown to Jahan Dotson and a 26-yarder to Terry McLaurin. Howell, the NFL leader in getting sacked with 41, also did a nice job of getting the ball out quickly, taking three sacks for minus-17 yards.

If not for his inexplicable interception at the end of the first half, Howell would have had a banner day.

▪ Jones, meanwhile, was a mess again. The former first-round pick didn’t have much help with Kendrick Bourne DeVante Parker and Trent Brown missing the game, but Jones was his own worst enemy with several missed throws and poor footwork. He missed Tyquan Thornton wide open on fourth down on the opening drive. He underthrew Rhamondre Stevenson on a wheel route that was wide open in the fourth quarter. He threw behind Ezekiel Elliott on third and 3.

Jones threw a great touchdown pass to Hunter Henry, and had a couple of deep balls dropped by Jalen Reagor. But Jones completed just 24 of 44 passes (55 percent) for 220 yards, and couldn’t sustain drives — the two touchdowns came off a turnover inside the red zone and a 64-yard run by Rhamondre Stevenson. This against a Commanders team ranked 31st in points allowed and 29th in yards allowed.

If it wasn’t clear that Jones isn’t the answer, losing to a depleted Commanders team o should have cemented it.

▪ With several injuries at receiver, it was a good chance for players such as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Thornton and Mike Gesicki to make an impact. Instead, they barely made a whisper.

Smith-Schuster at least had a season-high six catches for 51 yards and made a couple of catches on the final drive, but still hasn’t come close to playing like the guy the Patriots signed to replace Jakobi Meyers this offseason. Thornton caught 1 of 4 passes thrown his way for just 7 yards, and got an earful from Jones coming off the field when he didn’t run his route correctly. Gesicki continued to be invisible, catching no passes on just one target.

With Bourne out for the season, the Patriots are going to play a lot of ugly, low-scoring games the rest of the way.

▪ Frankly, the Patriots were lucky to be in the game. The Commanders outgained them 432 yards to 327, and held the ball for 14 more minutes. If not for Howell’s terrible interception, a terrible roughing the passer call against Washington that gifted the Patriots 3 points, and a lucky 64-yard touchdown run by Stevenson, this would have been a blowout loss.

▪ The Patriots struggled in third-and-long situations last week against the Dolphins, and were even worse Sunday. The Commanders converted 9 of 17 third downs, and did it on distances of 7, 8, 10, 10 and 23. Howell’s 24-yard run on third and 23 may have been the worst third-down defensive play in Belichick’s 24 years with the Patriots. And to ice it off, the Patriots gave up a key first down on third and 3 with four minutes remaining.

If the Patriots can’t get off the field against Howell, it’s going to be a long rest of the season.

▪ Finally, a long play from the Patriots’ offense. Stevenson’s touchdown was their longest play from scrimmage since Week 13 of 2021, when Damien Harris went 64 yards for a touchdown against the Bills. Kendrick Bourne went for 75 yards against the Cowboys in Week 6 of 2021. Reagor made a great downfield block to help spring Stevenson.

It’s great to see some explosion from the offense. At the same time, if that’s the only way they can score, they’re in trouble.

▪ Ah yes, a lineup mystery, too. Cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Jack Jones were planted firmly on the bench in the first quarter, with Jonathan Jones, Shaun Wade, and Myles Bryant taking their places. Belichick denied after the game that Jackson and Jack Jones were benched, but it sure looked like another case of Belichick discipline. When teams go 2-7, the coach has to deal with a lot more players challenging his authority or falling out of line.

▪ The Patriots only had four accepted penalties for 30 yards, but three came on special teams. Brenden Schooler had a facemask penalty in the fourth quarter that forced the Patriots to start a drive on their 9-yard line. Mack Wilson lined up offsides on a punt late in the fourth quarter to give the Commanders a free first down and force the Patriots to burn their timeouts. And Schooler was called for holding on the next punt, forcing the Patriots to start their two-minute drive on their 9 again.

That’s an unacceptable and uncharacteristic number of penalties from the Patriots’ special teams, which usually are pretty good.

▪ Well, at least rookie punter Bryce Baringer had a good day, averaging 54.5 yards gross and 45.8 yards net on his six punts, including one that pinned the Commanders deep inside their own territory late in the game. And Demario Douglas at least made a smart play to let a punt roll into the end zone for a touchback.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.