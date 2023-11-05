Time to make the call on 2-7 Patriots: They’re just not good anymore

Dilfer could not have been more wrong at the time. Close to 10 years later, however, there’s no better way to describe the Patriots.

FOXBOROUGH — In 2014, fans widely mocked former ESPN commentator Trent Dilfer for his bold declaration: “The New England Patriots, let’s face it, they’re not good anymore.”

Sunday afternoon was supposed to mark the beginning of the “easy” portion of the Patriots’ schedule, with four consecutive matchups against teams who entered Week 9 below .500. If the two-win Patriots wanted to show they could still turn their season around, that they could still end the year on an upward trajectory, this game against the rebuilding Commanders was the place to start.

Instead, the Patriots proved with a 20-17 loss that they are incapable of edging out the fellow bottom-dwellers. Not even one that is clearly focused on the future after dealing two of its best pass rushers at last Tuesday’s trade deadline.

“It’s frustrating,” tight end Hunter Henry said. “It hurts.”

New England had a chance to tie or win the game in the final moments, after getting the ball back while trailing by the 3 points with just over two minutes to go. But on second down from Washington’s 41-yard line, a short pass from Mac Jones bounced off the hands of wide receiver JuJu Smith Schuster and into the grasp of Washington safety Jartavius Martin for the game-sealing interception.

The defeat dropped the Patriots to 2-7, keeping them in the basement of not only the AFC East but also the entire conference.

The offense once again could not reliably move the ball, as the Patriots converted just 3 of 12 third downs (25 percent) and lost the possession battle by almost 15 minutes. Only three of New England’s 11 drives featured six or more plays or gained 40 or more yards.

The Patriots scored their first touchdown on a short field, after linebacker Jahlani Tavai punched the ball out of Commanders running back Brian Robinson’s hands. The second touchdown came on an impressive 64-yard run by Rhamondre Stevenson.

Outside of those two drives, though, the Patriots never came close to the end zone. Their lone trip to the red zone occurred as a result of Robinson’s fumble.

“We moved the ball, but weren’t able to finish as many as we needed to,” coach Bill Belichick said. “We had our chances and need to make more of those opportunities. We had plays that we just couldn’t obviously quite make. You saw them.”

New England’s wide receiver corps was even thinner than usual, operating without Kendrick Bourne (ACL) and DeVante Parker (concussion). The Patriots typically keep five receivers active on game days, but played Sunday with only four — Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas, Jalen Reagor, and Tyquan Thornton. Rookie Kayshon Boutte remained a healthy scratch for an eighth straight game, even though Belichick said he was coming off his best week of practice.

Jones, who completed 24 of his 44 pass attempts for 220 yards, expressed confidence in all of his receivers, as well as tight ends Henry and Mike Gesicki. Douglas, Smith-Schuster, and Henry were Jones’s top options, each garnering seven targets.

New England’s longest pass play went for just 20 yards, as the team continued to struggle with the deep ball. Jones did have a chance to connect with Reagor, who got behind the coverage at the end of the third quarter, but the ball fell through the receiver’s hands. Thornton, whose speed is supposed to make him a strong threat downfield, caught just one of his four targets for 7 yards. His playing time significantly decreased in the second half.

Despite the unit’s obvious deficiencies, Jones, as he has all year, praised his teammates.

“It’s not like we’re not on the same page,” he said. “We’re really close. We’re right there. We’re just a little bit short.”

The sentiment from Jones was largely similar to what he has shared after any of the team’s seven losses this season. The same goes for the rest of the players. They still believe in the guys in the locker room. They still believe the group will stick together.

But has it become difficult for Jones to remain confident in New England’s system, given the lack of results?

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Jones said. “I think the biggest thing is remaining confident in yourself. You do everything you can every day, you should have no regrets. I have no regrets. I need to do things better, but I’m always going to work hard and put in the hours. That’s all I can do, right? And motivate people around me to do it as well. I’m always going to be the same person.”

The problem for Jones and the Patriots is that little has changed throughout the season. The players and coaches acknowledge after every loss they need to improve, yet the results stay the same. The numbers remain below-average to abysmal.

On Sunday, performances in other phases of the game started to wane, too. Defensive breakdowns allowed Commanders quarterback Sam Howell to extend multiple plays, including a scramble for first down on third and 23. Special teams penalties on Washington’s final three punts hurt New England’s field position amid the comeback efforts.

The offensive struggles are nothing new. But those coupled with undisciplined and ineffective play across the other phases make a bad football team even worse.

The latest loss raises the question: If the Patriots couldn’t beat the Commanders, who can they beat?

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.