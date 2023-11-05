With a new playbook, the Acton-Boxborough girls extended their run to three straight MIAA North sectional swimming championships

But this year, the Revolution did not have that luxury, bringing just 10 athletes to Sunday’s MIAA North sectional at Boston University. But even a thinner roster didn’t stop the Revolution from winning the meet for a third consecutive time.

Depth has been a hallmark for the Acton-Boxborough girls’ swim team, which hasn’t lost a sectional or state meet this decade.

“We definitely won in a different way,” said A-B’s Isabela Teixeira. “Every year, though, it’s really important to not only swim for yourself, but for the rest of the team . . . This year, especially, with less of us than in the past years, that same mindset that we’ve used in the past applies.”

Teixeira, in particular, put on a show. The junior notched individual wins in the 100-yard freestyle (51.25) and 50 free (23.61), and took part in A-B’s first-place 200 medley relay (1:51.74). She also carried the Revolution to a key second in the 400 free relay, completing her leg in 50.93 seconds.

Acton-Boxborough’s Isabela Teixeira is congratulated by Wakefield’s Allie DeDeGray after winning the 100 yard freestyle. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

“I think we’re all thankful for her seeded time and her ability,” said A-B coach Gretchen Turner. “She can just go out there and win a race without any issues. That gives us a lot of comfort and we’re very, very glad to have her.”

In the lightning-quick 50 free, Teixeira placed close to 1.5 seconds faster than Wakefield’s Allie DeGray (25.04), who finished second.

“It’s such a quick event that, when I’m behind the block, my mindset starts as soon as possible,” Teixeira said. “For me, I do less underwater in my 50 free just because I think that my arm tempo is what needs to get started, since it’s just down and back.”

On the boys’ side, Methuen (309 points) outlasted North Andover (253) behind wins from Matthew Jo (50 free), Divier Ramos Delgado (diving), Ethan Corthell (100 free), and its 200 free relay.

Acton-Boxborough’s Katherine Baxter races in the 400 freestyle relay. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe



