FX series ‘American Sports Story’ casts its Aaron Hernandez

“American Sports Story” has tapped Josh Andrés Rivera to play former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez in FX’s upcoming anthology series, executive producer and Boston Globe Director of New Media Ira Napoliello confirms.
Joining the “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” star is “Gen V” actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who will play former Patriots quarterback Tim Tebow.
In 2021, FX announced a series order for “American Sports Story,” expanding on Ryan Murphy’s “American Story” franchise. Focusing on the rise and fall of Hernandez, the first season of FX’s spin-off limited series is based on the podcast “Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.,” by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight Team and Wondery.
In 2015, Hernandez was found guilty of killing Odin L. Lloyd in an industrial park near Hernandez’s North Attleborough home in 2013. The ex-NFL star was found dead in his cell at a maximum security prison in Shirley in 2017, just days after a a jury acquitted Hernandez in a separate case related to a 2012 double murder.
According to Variety, production began on “American Sports Story” earlier this year, but was put on hold because of the SAG-AFTRA strike.
The series is helmed by creator Stu Zicherman, who also serves as a writer and executive producer. Joining Zicherman, Napoliello, Murphy, and Jacobson as executive producers are Brad Falchuk, Brad Simpson, and Martin Woodall, as well as Linda Pizzuti Henry, chief executive of Boston Globe Media, plus Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery.
