FX series ‘American Sports Story’ casts its Aaron Hernandez

“American Sports Story” has tapped Josh Andrés Rivera to play former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez in FX’s upcoming anthology series, executive producer and Boston Globe Director of New Media Ira Napoliello confirms.

Joining the “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” star is “Gen V” actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who will play former Patriots quarterback Tim Tebow.

In 2021, FX announced a series order for “American Sports Story,” expanding on Ryan Murphy’s “American Story” franchise. Focusing on the rise and fall of Hernandez, the first season of FX’s spin-off limited series is based on the podcast “Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.,” by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight Team and Wondery.