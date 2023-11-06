In the documentary ‘In the Court of the Crimson King,’ one man rules

“You didn’t make mistakes. It was verboten,” he recalls in “In the Court of the Crimson King,” a new feature-length documentary that screens Wednesday at the Brattle Theatre, the Cabot in Beverly, and other local cinemas and for two days next week at the Somerville Theatre.

Beginning in 1970, Collins served as an early member of King Crimson, the progressive rock band that defined precision and rigor in rock music. He left the band in 1972, disillusioned by the unforgiving leadership style of the guitarist Robert Fripp.

The British saxophonist Mel Collins has built a noteworthy 50-year career as a session musician. He’s played on classic albums by the Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Bryan Ferry, Tina Turner, and many others.

Advertisement

Collins rejoined the band in 2013, more than 40 years after he left. Having received an apology from Fripp, he was confident that the notoriously prickly bandleader had grown into “a nice person.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Based on director Toby Amies’s behind-the-scenes footage, which makes up the bulk of the documentary, that seems debatable. Fripp, son of working-class parents who was groomed to be a property manager, carries himself like a proper British gentleman — reserved, wry, methodical.

Explaining how he may have mellowed a fraction in the last years of the band (which ceased touring during the pandemic and has no plans to reunite), Fripp tells the director, “This is the first King Crimson where there’s not one member of the band that actively resents my presence.”

There’ve been two dozen or so musicians who have done time in King Crimson, among them the late Greg Lake, the band’s original vocalist; drummer Bill Bruford, a founding member of Yes; guitarist Adrian Belew, who had a contentious partnership with Fripp during the band’s early-’80s renaissance; and the late multi-instrumentalist Bill Rieflin, who also played with R.E.M. and several industrial rock bands, including Swans and Ministry.

Advertisement

The film features interviews with plenty of the band’s former members, one of whom describes the group’s sound as “a roaring, bellowing, regal animal.” But the focus is on the last touring band, including bassist Tony Levin, vocalist Jakko Jakszyk, and Rieflin, who died from colon cancer in 2020. They provide some levity, balancing Fripp’s relentless austerity.

“Thanks for having me,” Amies hollers from behind the camera, as the band members file out of a hallway after a concert.

“You’ve been had,” replies Rieflin over his shoulder.

King Crimson may be the most obvious classic-rock era band that has yet to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Fripp likely could not be bothered to care, but the fans who appear in the film talk about the band as if they’re in a cult.

“It’s like Scientology or something, you know?” says one. “It’s quasi-scientific religious [bull], kind of [a] freaks’ club . . . It goes over most people’s heads, but if you get it, you really get it.”

Amies, a Brit, has a long history in media, as a DJ, an MTV host, and director of the bizarre 2013 documentary “The Man Whose Mind Exploded.”

He’s also a portrait photographer, which comes in handy as he spends time with King Crimson members past and present. At one point, while Fripp haltingly recalls an influential encounter with the British philosopher and spiritualist J.G. Bennett, the camera lingers on his frozen face for two full minutes as he eventually produces a single teardrop, which rolls down his cheek.

Advertisement

There’s not a whisper about Fripp’s extensive work outside the band, including recording projects with David Bowie, Brian Eno, and Peter Gabriel. Beyond interviews and snippets of concert footage, the film is light on variety. There is, however, a surprising chat with a nun, Sister Dana Benedicta, who is a devoted fan (“What’s very important is to not try to make your own solo,” she says), as well as a brief, lovely sequence in which several couples dance together in the rain.

At various points Fripp’s hold over the band is likened to God (Belew) and “a father figure” (Amies). The affable Jakszyk, who was in a group of Crimson ex-pats called the 21st Century Schizoid Band before being recruited into the latter-day incarnation of King Crimson, says he’s been a fan from childhood: At 13, “I had a dog called Fripp, for [God’s] sake,” he says with a laugh.

The last word, of course, goes to Fripp (the guitarist, not the dog). When Amies greets the band backstage one final time, asking “What did I miss?,” Fripp takes the opportunity to belittle the entire process of making a King Crimson documentary.

“Everything,” he says.

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him @sullivanjames.

IN THE COURT OF THE CRIMSON KING: KING CRIMSON AT 50

Directed by Toby Amies. 86 min. At the Brattle Theatre, the Cabot, Somerville Theatre, more. Not rated.