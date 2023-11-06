Jeff Tweedy on the 49 songs and one band that inspired his new book

The book contains 50 essays on 49 songs and one band. (It’s “impossible,” he says, to pick a single Beatles song because he has “a deep personal relationship with their entire catalog,” but also because anyone who’ll read the book probably does too.)

Jeff Tweedy has been making music with Wilco and, before that, with Uncle Tupelo for nearly four decades, and he’s been an avid listener for even longer. To Tweedy, songs are a conversation between the artist and each listener. His new book, “World Within a Song,” gives readers a glimpse into the ongoing dialogue between Tweedy and the songs that shaped him.

Advertisement

The songs range from the inescapable — “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and the “ominous loitering presence” of “Smoke on the Water” — to the utterly obscure, like “As If It Always Happens” by a band called Slovenly. In between are lesser-known songs from the Rolling Stones and Randy Newman, and picks representing a wide array of genres, from punk to soul to disco to hip-hop (with a great piece on “The Message,” by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five).

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Some chapters feature personal anecdotes, like how a young Tweedy misinterpreted the heavy breathing section of the Knack’s “My Sharona” until he saw his mother’s face turn red while he blasted it at a McDonald’s drive-thru. Others focus more on lyrics — Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” offers “a pretty remarkable bit of consolation” — or the music itself, like his description of “Forever Paradise” by the Undertones: “Piano notes sleepwalking into the mist. Beautiful androgynous vocal.”

And sometimes Tweedy just writes about a song’s ineffable qualities. He knows he can’t quite dissect the magical qualities of (“Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay,” so he writes, “The listener is allowed in. To hear it is to be inside it. I am this song. You are this song. We all are. And what a gift it is to have a song that can transport us somewhere else — take us away from our troubles, allow us a moment free of care.”

Advertisement

Tweedy spoke by phone ahead of the Tuesday release of “World Within a Song.”

Q. How did you choose which songs to include?

A. I made a list of songs I thought I’d want to include, but I didn’t refer to it very often. I’d write a chapter and usually around the middle of the chapter I’d think of another song I wanted to write about and I’d do that the next day. And it just kept going like that: Name a song. What does it mean to you? Go!

There were a couple I wrote about after returning to the list, a few that just couldn’t be left out. It was hard to make room for everything. Fifty is a pretty small number. The second the book was finished there were songs I mourned not writing about. I could easily see myself enjoying writing another book with another 50.

It was odd that somehow that there’s no Neil Young in there. Maybe I’d have picked “Powderfinger.” So many Neil Young songs have woven their way into my repertoire on stage or in the practice room with Wilco, which is probably why it got missed — that’s more front of the brain and I was doing a deep dive into the back of the brain.

Advertisement

Q. There’s a fair amount of punk in there. Do you still listen to and respond to those songs now?

A. Some stuff holds up and some stuff is just nostalgia. “Death or Glory” by the Clash holds up musically and is still important to me, but I would have a tough time working up the same level of exhilaration. My imagination was really powerful for the romanticism of that band and those lyrics at that time. On the other hand, with “Balancing Act” by Volcano Suns, I still hear myself in it and what I was responding to and it doesn’t feel old at all.

From left: Jeff Tweedy, drummer Glenn Kotche, and bassist John Stirratt perform with Wilco at Boston's Leader Bank Pavilion in 2021. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Q. At the risk of making you sound immodest, which Wilco songs could you imagine younger musicians responding to the way you have with some of those tunes?

A. I can imagine any song I’ve ever put out in the world having made some sort of connection. Talk about immodest.

Actually, I’m just pointing out one of the key concepts of the book — the world makes whatever it wants to make out of any art that you share, and it has the potential to become a companion to somebody, to resonate in a way you didn’t expect.

I’d hesitate to point anyone in a specific direction with my own songs because I’d be more interested to hear about some obscure track that really made a difference in somebody coping with a problem or something they loved musically.

Advertisement

Q. Are you excited about, or bracing for, the fans who will now be coming up and talking to you about these songs or sharing their songs and stories?

A. I hope that doesn’t happen. Am I living in a fool’s paradise?

No, to be honest I love that idea. I am interested in hearing about people’s experiences. My highest aspiration is that the book would feel like a jumping-off point for how different songs worked in their lives and thinking about their world and the songs that are so vivid.

Q. I presume you don’t expect readers to discover “Smoke on the Water” or “Free Bird,” which you write about, but are there songs or bands you think readers might be excited to learn about?

A. Hopefully about a third of the book would be somewhat new to somebody, but the same third won’t be new to everybody. Songs like the Volcano Suns’ “Balancing Act” and a band like Souled American probably aren’t on a lot of peoples’ radar today, but they really have made an impression on me that feels indelible in the way I’m trying to illustrate in the book.

Q. You talk about re-evaluating “Dancing Queen” — a song you now love but that you once disparaged because all disco was considered “gay,” a mysterious label which terrified you as a young boy in the 1970s. Are there any songs you’ve re-evaluated in the opposite direction?

A. “Brown Sugar” by the Rolling Stones is a tough sell for me these days.

Advertisement

Q. You strived to avoid being negative, but you criticize “I Will Always Love You” and slam Bon Jovi and [his song] “Wanted: Dead or Alive.”

A. It’s a brief drive-by, but I thought the book would be unrealistic if I didn’t show a little rancor here and there. I wanted to take on things that were so monolithic and impenetrable that I wouldn’t feel too bad, and I felt Jon Bon Jovi could take it. But I still cringe a little about letting that and the Dolly Parton chapter out there. I’ve met Jon Bon Jovi — he’s a super lovely guy, and he and his wife do a lot of great charity work. But I still don’t like the song.

Q. What’s one song would you want played at your funeral?

A. The song that popped into my head is “Turn, Turn, Turn” by the Byrds. I inherited my brother’s, sister’s, and aunt’s records because I wouldn’t let go of them. That was one of my first memories of putting a record on and being mesmerized by the sound of it. It has a magical quality to me.

Q. If all your readers listen to your whole playlist, do you accept responsibility for the thousands of people who will be wandering around with Paul McCartney’s “Mull of Kintyre” stuck in their head?

A. Worse things have happened. I lived through the “Macarena.”

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Stuart Miller can be reached at stuartmiller5186@gmail.com.