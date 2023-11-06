This week’s TV: Emma Stone’s ‘The Curse,’ an Edith Wharton drama, and a look back at a great sitcom

Twenty years ago, on Nov. 2, 2003, a fantastic and influential comedy premiered on Fox. Called “Arrested Development,” it was the story of the formerly wealthy Bluth family, featuring Jason Bateman’s Michael Bluth as the straight man in a family of highly eccentric people. The characters were unique, and they were played by an extraordinary cast including Jessica Walter (here’s her best-of) as the boozy, uncaring matriarch, Will Arnett as the insecure magician older brother ( here’s two-thirds of Smartless ), and David Cross as the never-nude brother-in-law who speaks in unintentional double entendres ( here’s Funke ).

Despite a few Emmy wins, including one for best comedy, the brilliantly insane series didn’t catch on during its 2003-2006 run. It was a domestic comedy that doubled down on the lies, indifference, and perversity of the Bluths, and, at a time when the biggest dom-coms were cozier, including “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The King of Queens,” viewers might have been scared away by its twisted sensibility. Incest, political darts, deep pop-cultural references — it was all quite bent.

Jessica Walter and David Cross in "Arrested Development." Saeed Adyani/Netflix

I loved the denseness, the way there were jokes and jokes within jokes each and every minute of each episode. And many of those jokes referenced previous jokes. The cleverness was hyperactive, and you could rewatch episodes to see what you missed the first time around among all the quick cutaways, meta-references, and flashbacks. Shows such as “30 Rock” and “Community” would later borrow from its approach.

Those first three seasons became legendary, and “Arrested Development” caught on and became a cult favorite after it left the air — to the point where Netflix brought it back for two seasons, in 2013 and 2018-19. Sadly, the revival failed to recapture the glory, to put it kindly. Now, when I recommend the series, I always have to qualify my rave: “Just the first three seasons. Ignore the rest.” Often, I add a comment about Bob Loblaw, just because it’s fun to say.

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK

1. Based on Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel and set in the 1870s, “The Buccaneers” gives us five wealthy American girls in London and the noble — but financially insecure — British men who court them. She’s looking for a title, he’s looking for the cash; what could possibly go wrong? (Trailer here.) Kristine Froseth (“Looking for Alaska”) stars as the level-headed Nan, along with Alisha Boe, Matthew Broome, and, as Nan’s mother, Christina Hendricks. The eight-episode season premieres Wednesday on Apple TV+.

2. The Australian comedy “Colin From Accounts” was created and written by husband-and-wife team Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, who also star as the main characters. They play two single people who are brought together — and ultimately pushed to live together — due to a car accident involving a dog named Colin. The eight-parter — trailer here — premieres Thursday on Paramount+. When it premiered in the United Kingdom last year, the Guardian praised the show and said that the dog who plays Colin “delivers a pawfect performance.”

3. “Nathan for You” creator Nathan Fielder teams with Benny Safdie for “The Curse,” a 10-episode comedy about the stresses of a newly married couple in New Mexico who may or may not be cursed. The show features Fielder and Emma Stone as the couple, who are trying to get pregnant while co-starring on an HGTV series. Safdie also co-stars in the series, along with Barkhad Abdi, Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman. It begins Friday on Paramount+ and Sunday at 10 p.m. on Showtime. (Trailer here.)

4. “Beacon 23″ is a space-based sci-fi thriller created by Zak Penn and adapted from the novel by Hugh Howey. It’s about two people — played by Lena Headey and Stephan James — who are trapped at the edge of the known universe (trailer). Sounds like there might be an unknown universe. The series premieres Sunday on MGM+ (formerly doing business as Epix).

CHANNEL SURFING

“Dolly Parton: From Rhinestones to Rock & Roll” The Queen promotes her new album. ABC, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

“For All Mankind” The fourth-season premiere, with Daniel Stern joining the cast. Apple TV+, Friday

“Albert Brooks: Defending My Life” Rob Reiner directs this profile. HBO, Saturday, 8 p.m.

