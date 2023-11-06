Biden is off to Delaware give out more money for trains

WASHINGTON — President Biden — perhaps the nation’s biggest Amtrak fan — is set to promote new federal investments for trains on the heavily-trafficked Northeast Corridor.

Biden is headed to Amtrak Bear Maintenance Shops in Bear, Delaware, on Monday to announce more than $16 billion in new funding that will go toward 25 passenger rail projects between Boston and Washington, the White House says. Bear is located about 12 miles from Biden’s home of Wilmington.

His remarks will be held at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Shops, where trains are maintained and repaired. The investments, the White House says, will help trains run faster, cut delays and create union jobs.