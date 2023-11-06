Vegetarian restaurant chain Clover Food Lab files for bankruptcy

Clover Fast Food Inc., a fast casual chain of restaurants specializing in locally sourced, vegetable-based foods, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, just weeks after naming a new CEO.

The Cambridge-based startup said it can longer afford to pay lease on a new commissary it just opened because the company failed to raise enough money from investors, according to documents filed with US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware on Nov. 3.

Clover also recently closed its location at 565 Boylston Street and will soon shutter its restaurant at 27 School Street. Chapter 11 is the part of U.S. bankruptcy law that allows debtors to reorganize their liabilities with the goal of continuing to operate.