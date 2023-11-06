Mass. AG objects to terms of Vantage’s bankruptcy filing

The office of Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell on Monday filed a petition objecting to the proposed terms of the Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy of Vantage Travel, the Boston-based international travel company that went out of business last month. In a 15-page petition filed in US Bankruptcy Court in Boston, Campbell joined with the attorney general of New York in saying the proposed terms of liquidation of Vantage’s paltry remaining assets doesn’t do enough for consumers. Thousands of Vantage customers are owed a total of more than $100 million in refunds for trips the company booked but then postponed or canceled. The attorneys general in New York and Pennsylvania earlier this year sued not only Vantage on behalf of customers in their state, but also Vantage’s founder and longtime owner Hank Lewis, who may have personal assets that could be subject to the proceedings. The suits accused Vantage and Lewis of “persistent fraudulent conduct” and “deceptive and unfair business practices” in the handling of customer deposits. In Monday’s filing, Campbell’s office said the bankruptcy proceedings unfairly treats customers as “general unsecured” creditors, when they should be treated as priority creditors for at least the first $3,350 owed to them. It also says future travel credits offered to customers “are really just coupons” which aren’t appropriate for settling claims. — SEAN P. MURPHY

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

TRANSPORT

Advertisement

Massport looks for a new CEO

The Massachusetts Port Authority has gone back to headhunting firm Isaacson, Miller to help the port authority pick its new chief executive. Massport’s board is looking for a successor for Lisa Wieland, who steps down this month to take a top executive job at National Grid; aviation director Ed Freni will take over as interim CEO but he is not interested in applying for Wieland’s job. Isaacson, Miller is already a familiar name in the Massport boardroom because the search firm helped Massport pick Wieland, then the head of port operations, to be CEO in 2019. Massport spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigan said the search committee and the firm are working together to “identify the best qualified and diverse pool of candidates” for the CEO position, with a goal of recommending finalists to the full board in the spring.— JON CHESTO

Advertisement

LABOR

Starbucks raises hourly pay — but not for everyone

Starbucks is increasing pay and benefits for most of its US hourly workers after ending its fiscal year with record sales. But the company said Monday that unionized workers won’t be eligible for some of those perks, a sign of the continuing tension between the Seattle coffee giant and the union trying to organize its US stores. At least 366 US Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since 2021, according to the National Labor Relations Board. But Starbucks and the Workers United union have yet to reach a labor agreement at any of those stores. Starbucks has 9,600 company-operated stores in the United States. Starbucks said Monday it will increase wages — which currently average $17.50 per hour — starting Jan. 1. Employees at both union and non-union stores who have worked four years or less will get raises of 3 percent or 4 percent, depending on years of service. Employees who have worked five years or more will be eligible for a 5 percent increase, but since that’s a new benefit, it must be negotiated with Workers United and is therefore not available to unionized stores, the company said. Workers United rejected that claim and said it will file unfair labor practice charges against Starbucks with the NLRB. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

LABOR

Actors’ union says it has received a final offer from studios

The negotiating committee of the actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA, told its members on Saturday that it had received a “Last, Best and Final Offer” from the major entertainment studios as a strike that has brought much of Hollywood to a standstill continued for a 114th day. “We are reviewing it and considering our response within the context of the critical issues addressed in our proposals,” the negotiating committee said. Included in the offer was a wage increase that could be the highest in four decades, according to a person familiar with the offer who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the negotiations. The studios also offered the actors a new way to determine residuals for streaming programs based on performance metrics, and protections on artificial intelligence, including consent and compensation requirements. The studios also offered an increase to the pension and health funds. — NEW YORK TIMES

FOOD

Tyson recalling chicken nuggets after metal pieces reportedly found

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of its dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets after some consumers said they found small metal pieces in them, federal officials said. The recall, which was announced Saturday, involves 29-ounce plastic bags of the product, which is called “Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties,” the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement. The recall affects approximately 29,819 pounds of the dinosaur-shaped nuggets, which were produced Sept. 5 by the Arkansas-based food processing company. The bags affected have a “best if used by” date of Sept. 4, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210, the statement said. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

WORKPLACE

COVID ushered retirees out of the labor market

More than three-and-a-half years after COVID struck, the United States still has around 2 million more retirees than predicted, in one of the most striking and enduring changes to the nation’s labor force. The so-called Great Retirement induced by COVID-19 is evident in the divergence between the actual number of retirees and that predicted by a Federal Reserve economic model. While down from a 2.8 million gap late last year, it remains elevated today and has even risen from 1.7 million in June. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DELIVERIES

FedEx urges pilots to apply for jobs at American Airlines unit

FedEx is encouraging pilots to seek work flying for a unit of American Airlines Group as the pandemic-era surge in demand for air cargo slows. The freight industry is grappling with declining package volume and a return to cheaper sea freight as pandemic-era shipping bottlenecks ease and a resumption of long-haul air travel increases capacity for goods inside the hold of passenger airliners. FedEx lowered its outlook for revenue in 2024 to no gain amid the slowdown. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DATING APPS

Bumble founder to resign as CEO

Bumble chief executive Whitney Wolfe Herd will step down from the company she founded nearly 10 years ago. Slack Technologies CEO Lidiane Jones, who succeeded founder Stewart Butterfield earlier this year, will take over from Wolfe Herd starting in January, the company said in a statement Monday. Wolfe Herd will stay on as executive chair. Wolfe Herd, 34, founded the women-centered dating app, which later expanded to include a professional social network, in 2014 and took the company public in 2021. She briefly became one of the world’s few women billionaires. Valued at more than $20 billion at its peak, Bumble shares have dwindled since its trading debut and the company is now worth $2.7 billion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS