New union agreement will close Stellantis parts center in Mansfield

The agreement still must be ratified by thousands of union workers nationwide. In the meantime, workers at Mansfield and beyond are back on the job.

News of the closure comes less than two months after Mansfield employees went on strike to pressure Stellantis — the parent company of Chrysler, Jeep, and Ram — to negotiate a fair contract.

The Stellantis parts distribution center in Mansfield will be closed and consolidated with a new facility in Fishkill, New York by 2025, according to the tentative union agreement United Auto Workers reached late last week. Roughly 50 workers at the plant will be given the chance to transfer.

Advertisement

The Mansfield shutdown is a sore point in an agreement that has been otherwise heralded by union leadership. If approved, Stellantis workers would get 25 percent pay raises — in addition to cost of living increases — by 2028. The company also agreed to $8.1 billion in new investments in the workforce and Stellantis facilities

Those investments include the consolidation of six parts distribution centers into larger facilities in Fishkill, N.Y.., Belvidere, Ill.,Macon, Ga., Detroit; Reno, Nev., and South Central Texas. The consolidation of Mansfield into the New York facility will cost $30 million, the union said.

In the overview, union leadership framed the closures as a necessary sacrifice. “The company gave us two choices: to either consolidate facilities and gain jobs, or close facilities and lose jobs,” union leaders said “The choice to consolidate these facilities was difficult.”

The new contract also includes agreements to reopen other plants, included a long-disputed location in Belvidere, Ill., Trenton, Mich., and Toledo, Ohio. These moves will create up to 5,000 new jobs, according to the union.

In September, the facility in Mansfield was among the second wave of Big Three plants that went to strike, alongside 37 other facilities in 20 states. Employees said then that they hoped a new agreement would abolish the company’s tiered compensation system and restores protections afforded before the 2008 recession, when automakers slashed benefits to stay afloat.

Advertisement

The tentative agreement eliminated tiered wages, restored several worker protections, and improved health care benefits.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her @ditikohli_.