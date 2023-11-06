The Museum of Ice Cream is coming to Boston

A scoop to kick off the week: The international Museum of Ice Cream will open at 121 Seaport Blvd. in 2024. Co-founder Manish Vora grew up in Wayland, slurping Dairy Joy and J.P. Licks. As such, the two-story dairy destination will have Boston-specific twists, including a Fenway Park-themed carnival. There’s also a Hall of Freezers, featuring dozens of refrigerator doors. (Whatever lies beyond them? Brigham’s coffee ice cream, perhaps?)

The museum is also home to an interactive history of ice cream exhibit, a slide leading to a pool of biodegradable (and sanitary) sprinkles, dancing bananas, unlimited tasting options, an ice cream laboratory, and Mary-E’s, a classic diner overlooking the marina. Expect to spend about 90 minutes scoping and slurping. There are other Museums of Ice Cream in Austin, Texas; Chicago; New York City; and Singapore.