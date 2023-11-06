scorecardresearch Skip to main content
The Museum of Ice Cream is coming to Boston

They will shake things up in the Seaport in 2024.

By Kara Baskin Globe Correspondent,Updated November 6, 2023, 13 minutes ago
A rendering of the Museum of Ice Cream, coming soon to the Seaport.Handout

A scoop to kick off the week: The international Museum of Ice Cream will open at 121 Seaport Blvd. in 2024. Co-founder Manish Vora grew up in Wayland, slurping Dairy Joy and J.P. Licks. As such, the two-story dairy destination will have Boston-specific twists, including a Fenway Park-themed carnival. There’s also a Hall of Freezers, featuring dozens of refrigerator doors. (Whatever lies beyond them? Brigham’s coffee ice cream, perhaps?)

The museum is also home to an interactive history of ice cream exhibit, a slide leading to a pool of biodegradable (and sanitary) sprinkles, dancing bananas, unlimited tasting options, an ice cream laboratory, and Mary-E’s, a classic diner overlooking the marina. Expect to spend about 90 minutes scoping and slurping. There are other Museums of Ice Cream in Austin, Texas; Chicago; New York City; and Singapore.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.

