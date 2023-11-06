Bicyclist, 61, identified after fatal crash with pickup truck in Hingham

On Oct. 30, at 6:11 a.m., police responded to a crash between an electric bicycle and a pickup truck that killed bicyclist Yueyi Lin, of Hingham, and injured a man who had been riding on the bicycle, police said in a statement. They were found at the intersection of Rockland Street and Ringbolt Road.

A 61-year-old bicyclist was identified Sunday after she was killed and a man was injured in an electric bicycle crash with a pickup truck in Hingham the previous Monday morning, according to the Hingham Police Department.

Both bicyclists were taken to South Shore Hospital, police said. Mei died at the hospital, and the other bicyclist has since been released.

The truck driver was not injured and stayed at the scene, police said.

Investigators learned that both the bicycle and the truck were headed west on Rockland Street, and that it was dark and raining at the time of the crash, according to police.

Hingham police and State Police continue to investigate the crash.

