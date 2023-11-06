New exam school data show how many low-income students missed out on bonus points doled out to higher-income peers

Overall, almost half of the students receiving the bonus points were not economically disadvantaged, despite the district’s intent of using the new system to bring more low-income students into the three prestigious schools. The points are awarded to students who attend schools where at least 40 percent of their students are economically disadvantaged; individual family income is not factored in.

Twenty-nine low-income Boston students missed out on a boost in Boston exam school admissions last year, while hundreds of their more affluent peers received the bonus points to their admissions score under a revamped system that was meant to level the playing field for low-income students, according to new data on Grade 7 admissions recently released by Boston Public Schools .

Of the 408 higher-income students who received bonus points based on where they attended school, nearly 85 percent were admitted. Of the 29 low-income students who didn’t receive bonus points, 16 were admitted — or 55 percent.

In the overhauled process, approved two years ago, students receive a composite score out of 100 based on a combination of their grades and their test scores. They then can receive an additional 10 bonus points for going to a high-poverty school or 15 if they live in certain public housing, are homeless, or are in the care of the state Department of Children and Families.

Students compete for admission within socioeconomic “tiers” which cluster the city’s census tracts based on socioeconomic factors, such as poverty rate and educational attainment. Each tier has roughly the same number of exam school seats and students in grades 5 to 8, but the more affluent areas have many more applicants.

The new data does not specify how often the bonus points were the deciding factor in a student’s admission, but for students applying from higher-income tiers, the minimum composite score to get in was in the high 90s for all three schools last year, making it more difficult to be admitted and the bonus points more valuable.

The data was released last week as part of a memo to the School Committee following months of pressure to adjust the system. The memo was first reported on by the Boston Herald. Critics, including committee member Brandon Cardet-Hernandez, have said the bonus point system, which was intended in part to improve lower-income students’ chances of admission to Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the O’Bryant School of Math and Science, may harm some needy students — low-income students without bonus points who miss out on admission to higher-income peers with bonus points.

The overhauled policy has also faced regular criticism from parents and students who say the bonus points plus competition within tiers of the city makes admission nearly unattainable for students in affluent areas if they don’t attend bonus point schools. (For example, for residents of Tier 7, the second-most-affluent category, it was impossible to get into Boston Latin without bonus points: the cut-off for students to be admitted was over 100.) Only a handful of BPS schools have so few low-income students that they do not meet the threshold to get bonus points.

Last year, nearly three-quarters of Grade 7 applicants received bonus points of one kind or the other.

The district put the full new admissions policy in place in the 2022-23 school year. (The district had rolled out the policy the year prior, but did not include testing as part of the admissions until the second year.)

The system has successfully diversified the schools. According to prior district data, 49 percent of Grade 7 admittees for the 2023-2024 school year were economically disadvantaged, versus 35 percent of students admitted for the 2020-2021 school year, 43 percent for 2021-2022, and 45 percent for 2022-2023. More Black and Latino students, English learners, and students with disabilities won acceptance to the schools as well.

Rachel Skerritt, a former head of Boston Latin and a member of the task force who helped design the new policy, said district officials should consider adjusting it.

“I think that overall it was a successful policy shift and a necessary one,” Skerritt said. ”However, when you have students getting upwards of 95 out of 100 and not getting access to any of the exam schools, it necessitates revisiting of some of the details of the policy.”

The students in question are residents of the two most affluent tiers who did not receive bonus points: those students needed scores over 97 to win admission into any of the three schools. Some of those students may have been the low-income students the policy sought to help: According to the memo, 10 low-income students living in the two most affluent tiers missed out on bonus points and were rejected from all three exam schools.

Skerritt said when she initially envisioned the bonus points, she was thinking of a smaller number of BPS schools where the vast majority of students are lowincome and very few were getting into the schools.

“For me, the intent of the points, which was to position the students who attend the most challenged schools in Boston to have more of a leg up, is completely diluted by giving almost all the schools the points,” Skerritt said.

In addition, Skerritt said, the number of bonus points awarded, 10, could be adjusted without changing the policy’s intent. According to the memo, students who went to high-needs schools scored about 8 points lower, on average, than other students, excluding bonus points.

Some School Committee members have called for the district to award bonus points directly based on family income, rather than, or in addition to, awarding them based on school.

The district has reached out to the state about getting income data for Boston students not currently attending a BPS school who apply to the exam schools, the memo said. However, district administrators oppose attempting to use individual income information, arguing it would be challenging to collect and would push families away from applying.

“I don’t think as a team we have changed our thinking that with one year of data, whether that is truly enough to base the recommendations on,” Superintendent Mary Skipper told the School Committee last week. “But that said, we heard the committee loud and clear that they wanted us to be looking at the data patterns and so we are doing that.”

After the memo was released at the Nov. 1 meeting, Charlestown parent Kathleen Chardavoyne called on the district to release data showing the average scores for students with and without bonus points by tier, rather than just districtwide: because there are no citywide seats, she argued, all the data should be analyzed by tier.

Last month, a group of students from the Eliot K-8 Innovation School, one of the handful of BPS schools without bonus points, described themselves to the committee as “unintended consequences” of the policy.

Seventh grade Charlestown resident Grace Nothnagle, for example, said she had a perfect GPA and high scores on the admissions test, but did not get into the exam schools last year.

“As a tier 7 student from a nonbonus point school, I had no chance of admission to Boston Latin as the cutoff was 100.2,” Nothnagle said. “This was an impossible score.”

















