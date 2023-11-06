🏀 Catch up fast as college basketball season tips off tonight

At 7 p.m., Providence hosts Columbia, URI hosts Central Connecticut State University, and Brown travels to New York to take on always-tough Colgate. Bryant is at home against Manhattan at 7:30 p.m.

College basketball season is finally here, and all four of the Division I men’s basketball teams tip off tonight.

A new coach at PC. Year 2 of Archie at URI. Brown is legit. And what the heck is going on at Bryant?

To help everyone catch up on what to expect from the local teams this season, I asked the legend himself, Kevin McNamara, to answer a few questions. McNamara hosts the KevinMcSports Hour on 790 The Score every weeknight from 5 to 7 p.m. and on WPRO-AM from 6 to 7 p.m. He also writes about the Friars at kevinmcsports.com.

Q: The Friars have a first-year head coach (Kim English) and were picked by the league’s coaches to finish seventh in the Big East. But a lot of the national experts still view this as an NCAA Tournament team. What’s a realistic outlook?

McNamara: First of all, this is a Big East that is loaded at the top with three teams ranked in the Top 10 and four in the AP Top 25. If that outlook holds, the trickle-down could mean six or seven NCAA Tournament teams from the conference. Providence is realistically in the 5-6-7 range of the league where I can see a fight to be 10-10 in conference. That means a sharp focus on the non-league schedule, with major tests ahead against teams like Wisconsin, Kansas State, Miami, and Georgia, and then at Oklahoma. Those games will be differentiators.









Q: Biggest home game of the season: The return of Ed Cooley, the return of Rick Pitino, or the visit from the defending national champions in the last game of the season?

McNamara: This is certainly the year to be one of those people who love to say “I’ve had PC season tickets since the Civic Center opened in 1971!” Two years ago, the biggest ticket was URI or Villanova. Now those two are clearly behind Cooley/Georgetown, Pitino/St. John’s, and Connecticut. The “biggest” is subjective, but the return of Cooley is getting national attention and is currently the most expensive ticket on the resale market. I’m telling my boys I can’t help them with Georgetown so they better start asking for favors now if they don’t have a ticket.

Q: Down at URI, Archie Miller enters his second season at the helm. Do we have any reason to believe the Rams can contend in the A-10?

McNamara: Contending toward the top of the A-10 is a reach, but I expect this team to make a healthy leap out of the bottom of the conference. Miller and his staff hit the transfer portal and recruiting trail very hard, and completely turned over the roster. Transfers Zek Montgomery (Bradley), Jaden House (High Point), and Luis Kortright (Quinnipiac) are probably the Rams’ three best players.

Q: I keep hearing that Brown might have a sleeper argument for best team in Rhode Island. Is this a potential breakthrough season for coach Mike Martin?

McNamara: Your ear is to the ground! The Bears have a potential Ivy League Player of the Year in guard Kino Lilly Jr., a very explosive scorer, and this year’s frontcourt is both experienced and talented. Nana Owusu-Anane and Kalu Anya are a great combo. And credit to PC’s Kim English; he has agreed to play Brown and re-start that City Series once again.

Q: Last question: Who wins the Big East, A-10, Ivy League, and whatever conference Bryant plays in this season?

McNamara: I like Creighton in the Big East, Dayton in the A-10, Yale in the Ivies, and UMass-Lowell in America East, where Bryant can be a factor. The Bulldogs are going through some coaching upheaval but have real talent, and Phil Martelli Jr. as the interim coach has a chance to contend for an NCAA bid.

