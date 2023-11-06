East Boston man, 63, arraigned on drug trafficking charges

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Nov. 1, police searched Ciampi’s apartment at 54 Orleans St. after a monthslong investigation. They found about 240 grams of fentanyl, 65 grams of cocaine, 12 grams of crack cocaine, 10 pounds of marijuana psychedelic mushrooms, and $7,500 in cash, prosecutors said.

Robert Ciampi is charged with cocaine and fentanyl trafficking and subsequent offenses of possession with intent to distribute several drugs, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office.

A 63-year-old East Boston man was arraigned Thursday on drug trafficking and other charges, officials said.

“Police located various narcotics throughout the apartment, including a plastic bag of white powder and a plastic bag of tan powder in a black chest located next to a crib, which belongs to Ciampi’s 2-year-old child,” prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Ciampi has a criminal record going back to 1975 with various drug convictions, officials said. In his most recent drug-related conviction, he served four years in prison.

“Fentanyl is a death drug, plain and simple. The amount seized here — 240 grams of fentanyl, plus sizeable quantities of other drugs — represents a tremendous amount of potential human devastation,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Judge Debra DelVecchio set bail at $5,000. He was ordered to stay drug and alcohol-free and be confined to his home with GPS monitoring except Wednesdays through Saturdays, when he works, prosecutors said.





Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.