Eyes on the road

Collisions with deer increase by 16 percent in the week after clocks change in the fall, according to a University of Washington report.

There are two reasons. Deer are in rut and the times they are a-changin’.

Beware. It’s a bad week for Bambi and a dangerous one for motorists.

The one-hour clock setback Sunday means more of the evening commute is under the cover of darkness, when deer are likely to be out.

“It’s sort of a perfect storm,” says Calum Cunningham, chief researcher of the report.

“The deer are most vulnerable at that time and we’re all of a sudden increasing our overlap with them.”

This is the peak of the breeding season, the deer equivalent of last call at the local nightclub. Every buck is chasing does. Deer have other things on their mind besides looking both ways before leaping across the street.

There are an estimated 2.1 million deer-vehicle collisions in the United States annually, killing about 440 people, according to the UW report. This results in 59,000 injuries and more than $10 billion in damages.

Of all wildlife, deer are by far the biggest killer of Americans on the road. They account for 97 percent of the estimated 458 annual human fatalities, according to Utah State University biologist Mike Conover.

Year-round daylight saving time would reduce collisions, saving $1.2 billion annually, and prevent the deaths of 36,550 deer and 33 humans, according to the UW report.

Last year, deer crashes between the months of October and December jumped to 1,806 in Massachusetts, the highest since 2002. That’s one deer crash every 74 minutes, mostly between 5 and 7 p.m., according to AAA Northeast.

“Drivers need to be especially vigilant this time of year,” says Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast spokesperson.

Deer population is rising and more vehicles are on the road.

“What really jumps out at me — no pun intended — is we are seeing these numbers all over the place, not just rural areas” says Schieldrop.

“No town is immune,” he says.