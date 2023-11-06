Brockton store worker turns himself in to police after allegedly shooting knife-wielding man

An Ocean State Job Lot employee who allegedly shot a man who was wielding a knife at the Brockton store on Sunday has turned himself in to authorities, police said Monday.

His name wasn’t released and it wasn’t immediately clear what charges he was facing. Officials said the other man will likely face charges as well.

“The gunman/employee in the Ocean State Job Lot incident turned himself in at the Brockton Police Department and was placed in custody without incident this morning,” a department spokesperson said in a statement.