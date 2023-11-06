Mass. fire officials issue home heating safety reminder after older furnace sparks house fire in Revere

“Last week, the Revere Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire that started with an older furnace that hadn’t been professionally serviced in years,” said Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright in a statement. “Working smoke alarms alerted residents to the danger, but the home is a total loss. No matter how you heat your home, please be sure your heating appliances are operating safely.”

State fire officials issued an advisory Monday to make sure home heating appliances have been serviced properly for the winter after a three-alarm fire started in a furnace last week and heavily damaged a Revere home.

“Be sure you’re heating your home safely,” State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine said in the statement. “That means having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every level of the dwelling, having your appliances professionally checked, and keeping heat sources clear of anything that can burn.”

In the last five years, there have been over 6,000 heating-related fires in Massachusetts that have killed eight people, injured 140 others, and caused over $39 million in damages, the statement said.

Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years and carbon monoxide alarms every 5-10, with alarms that are purchased from well-known brands, the statement said.

A three-feet circle should be kept around all heating appliances, and furnaces, water heaters, oil burners, chimneys, and flues should be professionally checked every year, the statement said.

For solid fuel heating, ashes should be given time to cool and then placed in a metal bucket outside at least 10 feet from the building, fire officials said.

Space heaters should be plugged directly into the wall and should not be left on when not in the room, the statement said.

















