Maine’s senators ask US Army to investigate response to Lewiston gunman’s mental health decline

Card was a first sergeant in the US Army Reserve when he committed the worst mass shooting in Maine’s history, killing 18 people and wounding 13 more in Lewiston on Oct. 25. He later died by suicide.

Maine’s two senators are asking the US Army’s Inspector General to investigate why no effort was made to invoke firearm crisis laws in New York and Maine against Robert R. Card II after he was banned from handling military weapons amid signs of growing instability.

In July, Card was on a training exercise at West Point when his commanding officer and fellow reservists sent him to an Army clinic, which had him involuntarily committed to the Four Winds psychiatric hospital in Katonah N.Y. for 14 days, officials said.

“Despite these warning signs, and others, there was no apparent attempt to trigger crisis intervention laws in New York (where Mr. Card was training and hospitalized) or Maine (where Mr. Card resided),” Senator Susan Collins and Senator Angus King wrote in a joint letter Monday.

“As we continue to grieve the needless loss of life that day, we must work to fully understand what happened — and what could have been done differently that might have prevented this tragedy — on the local, state, and federal levels,” the senators wrote.

Collins, a Republican, and King, an independent, raised a number of questions to be addressed in the investigation.

• “What concerns were raised by (or to) Army personnel regarding Mr. Card, including with regard to his mental health? When were those concerns raised, and what actions were taken in response?”

• “Were all existing Army regulations, policies, and procedures followed with regard to Mr. Card?”

• “Under what circumstances does the Army report its personnel to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS)?”

• “Under what circumstances would the Army seek to invoke a state’s crisis intervention laws to temporarily remove firearms from the possession of a soldier who is a danger to themselves or others? Were any attempts to invoke such laws made with regard to Mr. Card?”

• “Is there anything that Army personnel should (or could) have done consistent with existing law to prevent the events of October 25, 2023?”

• “Are there any existing laws, regulations, policies, or procedures that prevented the Army from alerting or communicating with any judicial, law enforcement, healthcare, or other entities that could have taken action to prevent the mass shooting on October 25, 2023?”

• “What reforms or actions, if any, is the Army undertaking in response to the events of October25, 2023? What actions does your Office believe the Army should take?”

The senators said they support a plan by Maine Gov. Janet Mills to create an independent commission to investigate how Card was able to maintain access to weapons despite efforts by his family and Army colleagues to alert law enforcement to his disturbed mental status.

“Nothing we can do will bring back the lives lost in this tragedy, but we can work together to help prevent future shootings,” the senators wrote.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.