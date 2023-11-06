Drug seizure nets 200 pounds of fentanyl, other drugs worth $8 million, US attorney says; three men arrested

“The numbers you’re about to hear are staggering,” said Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy during a briefing Monday. “But before I get to them, I just want to remind everybody as we stand in this room today, six people in Massachusetts will have died of opioid-related overdoses. Six people today, six people tomorrow, six people Wednesday. Last year we lost 2,057 residents of Massachusetts” to such overdoses.

Three men are facing federal charges after authorities seized more than 200 pounds of fentanyl and other drugs with a street value of roughly $8 million from a Lynn address in one of the largest single-location narcotic seizures in New England history, authorities said Monday.

Levy said the FBI on Nov. 1 seized over 100 kilograms of suspected drugs at one Lynn home.

“That’s over 200 pounds of suspected controlled substances in one location,” Levy said, adding that three defendants have been charged federally in connection with the case.

Levy said court papers show the seizure included about 17.6 kilograms of raw methamphetamine, which equates to roughly 3.5 million individual doses; 20 kilograms of counterfeit Percocet pills, or some 280,000 doses, that contained fentanyl; 27 kilograms, or 90,000 pills, of counterfeit Adderall; and 1.8 kilograms of a brown, rock, powder-like substance containing fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, which translates to about 900,000 doses.

Levy said that “all told, there were more doses seized in this one house in Lynn than there are people in Massachusetts. Their street value is close to $8 million.”

And that’s not even the most troubling aspect of the case, Levy said.

“The worst part is sitting right in front of me,” Levy said, referring to a bag of some of the seized contraband. “This big bag is 9.2 kilos of fentanyl. ... It’s made to be designed to look like candy. If you take a quick look at that bag, you’ll see they [the doses] look like heart-shaped Valentine’s candies we’ve all seen.”

Investigators also seized five guns, Levy said.

“All these drugs, the five guns, a lot of material that’s needed, like scales, mixing materials, [were] found in that one location,” he said, describing the targeted address as a place where small children reside on the first two floors.

The trio charged is alleged to be involved in a “very significant drug trafficking operation,” Levy said.

He said the men were arrested previously on state charges and will make initial appearances in US District Court in Boston on Nov. 13.

“Great police work rarely makes great headlines,” Levy said. “But it does save lives. We’re taking deadly narcotics off the streets.”

This breaking news story will be updated.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.