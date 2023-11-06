Medway family lands at Logan Airport after weeks trapped in Gaza Strip

The family was met at the airport by Sammy Nabulsi, a Boston attorney who spent weeks advocating for their safe return, and family friends Caroline and Paul Griffith and Mohanad Mossalam.

Abood Okal and Wafaa Abuzayda, along with their son, Yousef, who turns 2 next month, were in Gaza visiting relatives when Hamas launched an attack on Israel, killing mostly citizens, and Israel responded with brutal counterstrikes.

After nearly a month trapped in battered Gaza Strip with food and fresh water dwindling, a Medway family returned home on Monday, walking through the international arrivals gate at Logan Airport and into the arms of friends.

“I’m really happy for them,” Nabulsi said minutes before the family appeared at the gate. “It took too long, frankly, but I’m very relieved for them. ... It’s hard, both for them and anyone who’s been helping them, that they’re leaving family members and there are tons, hundreds, thousands, millions, of other innocent people who will not get the same opportunity that they had to leave.”

It only took a moment before Okal and Abuzayda locked eyes with Nabulsi and their friends, smiles spreading across their faces. Nabulsi quickly walked to them and gripped Okal in a long embrace as Caroline Griffith and Abuzayda did the same.

Yousef stood by, looking up at the adults, before Griffith crouched down and presented him with a stuffed cat with white fur and brown ears. The toy resembled a kitten that had arrived one day at the family’s temporary home in Rafah, where they sheltered for nearly three weeks from Israeli airstrikes. They had named the cat Milka, after Yousef’s favorite chocolate. At the airport, Yousef clutched the soft toy to his chest as Mossalam swept him off the ground and into his arms.

Wafaa Abuzayda embraced her friend Caroline Griffith after arriving at Logan Airport. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Nabulsi said he is relieved for the family to finally be home, but his emotions were mixed, as many civilians, including US citizens, remain in Gaza, struggling to escape as Israel’s bombardment of the territory continues after Hamas’s attack on Oct. 7.

“I pray for just a really quick, as close to quick as you can, recovery from everything that they’ve gone through, both physically and emotionally,” he said. “They’ve got a ton to process, and everyone is going to respect that, and at some point, they’ll have a story to tell, a really important story and a lens, frankly, to the suffering happening on the ground in Gaza.”

A family from Plymouth, Hazem and Sanaa Shafai and their three children, had also been visiting relatives in Gaza when the war broke out and were able to pass through the border at Rafah into Egypt on Monday, according to WCVB-TV. The Globe was unable to reach the family Monday.

Two days earlier, the Shafai family had tried to cross the border but were told their children were not on the approved list of departures, an issue that was later corrected with the help of US officials, including Representative Bill Keating, whose district includes Plymouth.

The Okal family allowed the Globe to witness their return at Logan but declined to be interviewed so soon after their arrival, following a long flight from Paris, the final leg of the harrowing trek they’ve made since fleeing northern Gaza last month.

The family had traveled to the region to visit relatives in the West Bank and Gaza and introduce them to their child. They planned to return to the United States on Oct. 13 and to the home in Medway that they purchased last year.

But while they were visiting Abuzayda’s family in Jabaliya, north of Gaza City, Hamas militants invaded Israel and abducted hostages while killing more than 1,400 people, mainly civilians. Israeli forces responded with around-the-clock airstrikes on the territory and ordered civilians to flee south. The Palestinian death toll surpassed 10,000 on Monday, the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said.

Okal and Abuzayda tried to find a way home but could not. As their situation grew dire, Okal began texting with Nabulsi, who took up the cause to bring them and other Americans home. Nabulsi, who typically handles litigation around land use and zoning, said he and his wife became friends with the Okals about a year earlier, but he did not know they were in Gaza until another friend reached out and asked if he could help them. Nabulsi alerted local and national news outlets to cover their story and worked with State Department contacts behind the scenes.

The family left Jabaliya and traveled about 26 miles south to Rafah, minutes away from the Egyptian border. The journey took about three hours by car, which was running low on gas.

In Rafah, the family sheltered with Okal’s sister and her three young children from New Jersey along with dozens of others as they waited for US officials to tell them when they could cross into Egypt. On a few occasions, they were told it was time to leave but were not allowed through when they reached the gate.

Meanwhile, the bombings around them intensified, decimating buildings and sending gray clouds of dust and smoke into the air, as seen in photos Okal sent to Nabulsi. One series of bombings blew the windows out of the building they were sheltering in, and cracks formed in the walls, Okal has said.

As they waited, their resources dwindled. They ran out of food, at times waiting in line hours for bread. They searched for clean water, as well as milk for Yousef, who developed a fever and ear infection.

Wafaa Abuzayda knelt to fix the hair of her son, Yousef Okal, after she and her family arrived at Logan Airport. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

After multiple attempts to cross the border failed, the first group of foreign nationals, including a number of US citizens, were allowed to pass on Wednesday, according to US officials. The Okal family was granted departure the next day. After reaching the other side, they boarded a shuttle bus to Cairo, where they were able to coordinate their trip to home.

Okal’s sister and her children were able to leave with them and were home in New Jersey on Monday, but Nabulsi said Okal’s and Abuzayda’s parents were still in Rafah. They waited Monday for Palestinian authorities to release a new list of approved departures for the next day, hoping their parents’ names would be on it. Nabulsi said they also have several cousins still in Gaza, though some were able to cross into Egypt on Monday.

Nabulsi said he has been frustrated by the US government’s response to assisting Americans in the war zone.

“Before the United States wades into any conflict, before we unconditionally hand over money and weapons [to Israel], we need to ask ourselves two questions: What does this mean for the safety and security of Americans at home, and what does this mean for the safety and security of American citizens in the combat zone?” he said.

“Obviously, that ship has sailed here, but I hope to God that we are thinking that way moving forward.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.