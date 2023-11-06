The mysterious murder of Michael Kwong: shot in a Chinese restaurant in Arlington in 1989, but no one has ever been charged

It was after 10 p.m. on a Friday night in August, and the New Dragon Chef restaurant in Arlington was closing down for the night. Then a gunman walked in and started firing. An employee, Michael Kwong, was shot at least six times.

Michael Kwong was fatally shot at the New Dragon Chef restaurant in Arlington on Aug. 11, 1989.

Kwong’s 23-year-old girlfriend was hit in the head by a ricocheting bullet, but survived. Kwong, 30, was taken to Symmes Hospital in Arlington, where he was pronounced dead.

This story about Michael Kwong's murder appeared on the front page of the Globe on Aug. 13, 1989. The Boston Globe Archives

But Kwong was no ordinary restaurant worker. He was known as the top lieutenant and right-hand man for Stephen Tse, the reputed leader of the Ping On gang in Boston’s Chinatown, the Globe reported at the time.

Advertisement

It seemed like a typical gangland slaying, but investigators were confounded from the start. That the gunman was described as a young white man, between the ages of 20 and 30, made the case all the more puzzling.

“The guy didn’t rob the place, and he made sure he finished the job,” one investigator told the Globe soon after the Aug. 11, 1989, murder. “Whoever took him out hired a pro.”

Get Cold Case Files An upcoming newsletter that will take you on a deep dive into unsolved homicides that have stymied law enforcement for years to recent discoveries of bodies that have yet to be identified. Enter Email Sign Up

Kwong lived in Malden and worked as a cook and waiter at the Chinese takeout restaurant, which was owned by his brother. His girlfriend worked there as a waitress.

Law enforcement officials described the Ping On gang as the leading organized crime group in Chinatown, controlling gambling, drugs and other illegal activities in the neighborhood and other Asian-American enclaves in the area.

As a top figure in the syndicate, Kwong surely made plenty of enemies, and investigators described the killing as carefully planned. Carrying a 9mm automatic handgun, the man opened fire on Kwong from less than 10 feet away. The gunman fired between 10 and 15 shots before running away.

It appeared the shooter “knew who he was after,” Arlington’s police chief said at the time.

Advertisement

Also in the restaurant at the time were Kwong’s brother, their mother, and two other employees, police said. No patrons were there.

Kwong’s murder received a good deal of media attention. Stories about the shooting appeared on the front pages of the Globe, the Arlington Advocate, and the Sampan newspaper, a bilingual publication that served the Asian community. On Aug. 12, the day after the shooting, Boston Police Commissioner Francis M. Roache held a news conference in Chinatown and said he was deploying 20 uniformed and undercover officers to patrol the neighborhood in an effort to prevent any further violence.

On Sept. 6, 1989, the Sampan newspaper followed up with another front-page story reporting that Kwong’s murder remained unsolved.

Sergeant Kathleen Johnston, who worked on the Boston Police Department’s intelligence unit at the time, told the paper that it was difficult to get information about the Ping On gang because “a lot of people in Chinatown are afraid of them and won’t speak out against them.”

Johnston said Arlington police had several potential suspects, but little information had surfaced for them to figure out who killed Kwong.

“There’s a strange silence about this murder,” Johnston told the Sampan newspaper. “A very strange silence.”

A few years later, Arlington Police Lieutenant William Carroll told the Globe he believed he knew who had killed Kwong but couldn’t prove it.

In that 1994 story, Carroll said the murder had ties to gang warfare and feuds in Chinatown, which had scared off potential witnesses, including members of Kwong’s family who were in the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

Advertisement

After Kwong’s girlfriend recovered from her injuries, she went to Hong Kong, costing Carroll his prime witness.

“In interviewing these people, they tell you nothing,” Carroll told the Globe at the time.

The Ping On crime syndicate, which also operated in Philadelphia, Chicago, and Toronto, was also linked to an infamous massacre in 1991 in Boston’s Chinatown. On Jan. 12, 1991, Hung Tien Pham entered a social club on Tyler Street with two accomplices and allegedly shot six men at close range as they played cards, according to the FBI. Five of the men died; one survived and identified the shooters. Two of the shooters were arrested in China in 1998 and later convicted of the murders. But Pham, who was last seen in Thailand in the mid- to late-1990s, remains a fugitive.

To mark the passage of 30 years since the killings, the FBI in 2021 said it is offering a reward of as much as $30,000 for anyone with information that leads to Pham’s capture and conviction. Pham is also wanted for another murder that occurred four days earlier.

The Arlington case, meanwhile, remains under investigation, overseen by Detective Lieutenant Bryan Gallagher.

“The most I can say now is the Arlington Police Department considers the case an open investigation,” Gallagher said in an e-mail.

Anyone with information that could help this investigation is urged to contact State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office at 781-897-6600. Tips can also be submitted via the Arlington Police Department’s text-a-tip line. Information can be found on the town of Arlington website by searching “Tip411″ in the search bar. To submit your tip as a text message, type in the keyword ArlingtonPD, enter a space, then type your tip and send it to 847411. You can also submit anonymous tips by downloading the ArlingtonPD app or using this online form on the department’s website.

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.