Months after request, Mass. lawmakers to vote on funding for emergency shelters. But they won’t say how much they’ll authorize.

But the Quincy Democrat on Monday repeatedly declined to specify just how much money legislative leaders are willing to give, saying it’s “still to be determined.” Members of his staff later said they expect to release more information on Tuesday, giving rank-and-file lawmakers at most a day’s notice on how much they’ll be asked to approve.

House Speaker Ron Mariano said his chamber will vote Wednesday on a supplemental spending bill that includes money for the emergency shelter system, finally acting on a request that Healey filed nearly two months ago as the state struggled under a surge of migrant and homeless families.

Massachusetts lawmakers will vote this week on whether to pour more funding into the state’s overwhelmed emergency shelter system, the House’s top Democrat said, but whether House leaders plan to give Governor Maura Healey the full $250 million she asked for remains unclear.

Advertisement

The vote is likely to come as the system hits a state-imposed limit of 7,500 families, pushing it — and an unknown number of families once guaranteed a roof over their head by state law — into unprecedented territory.

“The administration supplied us with a lot of information about how the money is being spent. That’s what we asked for originally. We’re going through that,” Mariano said Monday after a meeting with Healey, state Senate president Karen E. Spilka, and other legislative leaders. “I’m expecting to do what the numbers tell us to do.”

State Senator Michael Rodrigues, the chamber’s budget chairperson who also attended Monday’s meeting with Healey, said House leaders have not told him how much money they intend to propose.

But the Senate will need to move quickly: Under legislative rules, formal sessions are slated to end for the year on Nov. 15. Rodrigues said he intends to tee up a vote on the spending bill — which is expected to exceed $2 billion with other proposals — in the Senate before then.

Advertisement

“We are committed to meet what we think the administration needs” for the emergency shelter system, said Rodrigues, a Westport Democrat. “We think there will be more supplemental requests in the future. Even with the $250 [million], there will not be enough to last through the fiscal year.”

Healey said Monday that the state expects the state’s shelter system to hit her administration’s self-imposed limit of 7,500 families in the “next day or so,” after which state officials will prioritize some homeless families over others for housing and move those not approved for shelter to a newly created waitlist.

As of Monday, 7,439 families were in the system, more than half of whom were living in state-subsidized hotels or motels, according to state data.

Healey did not address a question Monday on whether lawmakers committed to providing the $250 million for which she asked. She emphasized, however, that the request she first made in mid-September was not tied to her decision to limit the number of families allowed into shelters.

“We’re simply going to run out of capacity,” the Democrat told reporters, adding that the state intends on “taking care of those who are currently coming into shelter as best as we can.”

For decades, homeless families have been guaranteed a roof over their heads under a 1980s-era law in Massachusetts, the only state in the country with a so-called right-to-shelter requirement. But the current statute makes the mandate “subject to appropriation” — in other words, the state is required to follow it only as long as it has enough funding.

Advertisement

Healey framed her decision to limit the system to 7,500 families as a difficult but necessary step to ease the burden on the emergency shelter system. Her plans survived a legal challenge last week, when a judge rejected a request from Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston-based advocacy group, to temporarily block her administration from capping the number of families allowed into shelters.

Healey administration officials have said that if the state does not set the limit — and it receives no other funding — the state would exhaust its current shelter budget by Jan. 13.

The governor and legislative leaders on Monday reiterated calls for the Congress and the Biden administration to provide help, including funding and speeding up the process of issuing work permits so newly arriving immigrants are not stuck for months without sources of income and reliant on state services.

But others argue there’s more the state can do. Leaders of three advocacy and legal organizations urged Healey and legislative leaders in a letter Monday to adopt a range of changes to help soften the blow, including targeting more housing vouchers to families in shelters.

“We implore you not to abandon families in desperate need of our state-funded shelter system,” wrote leaders from the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, and Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association.

Advertisement

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.