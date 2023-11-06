Outdoor ice skating rink to open in downtown Quincy

Sharpen your skates and get ready to bundle up. An outdoor ice skating rink is coming to Quincy.

Construction is underway, and the rink is expected to open at the beginning of December, Lisa Aimola, communications director for the City of Quincy, said by email.

“It’s really going to add something special to all of the holiday and winter activities we do for our families every year, and I’m excited that we’re able to pull it together after a lot of thought and planning,” Mayor Thomas Koch said in a statement.