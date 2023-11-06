scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Outdoor ice skating rink to open in downtown Quincy

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated November 6, 2023, 1 hour ago
An ice rink being built in Quincy is slated to open at the beginning of December.City of Quincy

Sharpen your skates and get ready to bundle up. An outdoor ice skating rink is coming to Quincy.

Construction is underway, and the rink is expected to open at the beginning of December, Lisa Aimola, communications director for the City of Quincy, said by email.

“It’s really going to add something special to all of the holiday and winter activities we do for our families every year, and I’m excited that we’re able to pull it together after a lot of thought and planning,” Mayor Thomas Koch said in a statement.

The rink will be 60 by 120 feet, Aimola said.

“Winter just got a little brighter,” city officials said in announcing the rink on Nov. 2.


Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

