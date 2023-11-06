Police seek ‘Chucky’ as person of interest after man allegedly spit in bus driver’s face in Salem on Halloween

MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest who was photographed dressed as a horror movie villain after a man allegedly spit in the face of a bus driver in Salem on Halloween, the department said Monday.
Transit Police said that on Oct. 31 about 5 p.m., a man allegedly complained and spit in the face of the bus driver after the driver was forced to change the bus route because of Halloween festivities, according to a social media post. He allegedly fled after the incident, the department said.
Transit Police released photos of a person of interest, shown in the pictures wearing a Chucky costume from the horror movie franchise “Child’s Play.” The post did not state the person’s connection to the Halloween incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Transit Police at 617-222-1050, and those who do so can remain anonymous, according to the post.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.