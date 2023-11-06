scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Police seek ‘Chucky’ as person of interest after man allegedly spit in bus driver’s face in Salem on Halloween

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated November 6, 2023, 50 minutes ago
MBTA Transit Police asked for the public's help Monday identifying a person of interest after a man allegedly spit in the face of a bus driver on Halloween in Salem.MBTA Transit Police

MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest who was photographed dressed as a horror movie villain after a man allegedly spit in the face of a bus driver in Salem on Halloween, the department said Monday.

Transit Police said that on Oct. 31 about 5 p.m., a man allegedly complained and spit in the face of the bus driver after the driver was forced to change the bus route because of Halloween festivities, according to a social media post. He allegedly fled after the incident, the department said.

Transit Police released photos of a person of interest, shown in the pictures wearing a Chucky costume from the horror movie franchise “Child’s Play.” The post did not state the person’s connection to the Halloween incident.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Transit Police at 617-222-1050, and those who do so can remain anonymous, according to the post.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.

Boston Globe Today