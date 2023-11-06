Police seek ‘Chucky’ as person of interest after man allegedly spit in bus driver’s face in Salem on Halloween

MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest who was photographed dressed as a horror movie villain after a man allegedly spit in the face of a bus driver in Salem on Halloween, the department said Monday.

Transit Police said that on Oct. 31 about 5 p.m., a man allegedly complained and spit in the face of the bus driver after the driver was forced to change the bus route because of Halloween festivities, according to a social media post. He allegedly fled after the incident, the department said.

Transit Police released photos of a person of interest, shown in the pictures wearing a Chucky costume from the horror movie franchise “Child’s Play.” The post did not state the person’s connection to the Halloween incident.